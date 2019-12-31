Top Trade Idea 2020: Long Equities and USD/SEK, Then Short AUD/JPY on Political Risk
In 2020’s adolescence, markets may continue to rejoice on ethereal optimism of improving fundamentals and US-China trade relations, but that may turn sour as the year progresses. Furthermore, the US presidential election will likely begin to impact markets more if polls show Mr. Trump has a chance at re-election, opening the door to more trade war risks. There is also still the issue of EU-US trade issues and how brewing tension in Iran might impact that relationship.
--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com
