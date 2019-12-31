We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Dollar 2020 Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Technical Charts
2019-12-30 15:06:00
2019-12-30 15:06:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-31 03:00:00
2019-12-31 03:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short USD/JPY Below 6-Year Wedge
2019-12-31 12:00:00
2019-12-31 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 16, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 109.58.
2019-12-31 11:23:00
2019-12-31 11:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Close to 3-Month Highs On US-China Trade Hopes
2019-12-31 07:01:00
2019-12-31 07:01:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2019-12-31 05:00:00
2019-12-31 05:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2019-12-31 14:00:00
2019-12-31 14:00:00
Oil Forecast 1Q-2020: Can Crude Prices Push Higher?
2019-12-31 09:00:00
2019-12-31 09:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
2019-12-30 17:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long Equities and USD/SEK, Then Short AUD/JPY on Political Risk

2019-12-31 16:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
In 2020’s adolescence, markets may continue to rejoice on ethereal optimism of improving fundamentals and US-China trade relations, but that may turn sour as the year progresses. Furthermore, the US presidential election will likely begin to impact markets more if polls show Mr. Trump has a chance at re-election, opening the door to more trade war risks. There is also still the issue of EU-US trade issues and how brewing tension in Iran might impact that relationship.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitri on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

