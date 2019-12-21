CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: Q1 2020

The #FTSE 100 is a stock index representing the performance of the largest companies listed on the LSE. However, as the FTSE 100 began to include more multinational companies, another index now more accurately represents the UK economy. Learn more here: https://t.co/6hpWs3R7gm https://t.co/ERQOA5eUt5

What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/b8QwOqoWWP

Known as the monthly market mover, #NFP, or the non-farm payrolls report, is a key economic indicator for the US, representing the number of jobs added excluding farm, government, private household and nonprofit organization employees. Learn more here: https://t.co/XJWS04IF9j https://t.co/fFvpW4sZnd

A weekend video that discusses the top theme I am watching for market benchmarks: '#Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and #Gold Top Risks for 2020' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/12/21/Dollar-Euro-Yen-Aussie-Stocks-and-Gold-Top-Risks-for-2020.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719

The $USDMYR may bounce on support as $USDSGD struggles after its downside breakout. $USDPHP reinforced a psychological floor with resistance nearing as $USDIDR broke a trend line. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/cjcnwnVUHq https://t.co/XjXzEcJ7PE

Global stocks may turn defensive as the calendar turns to 2020 and financial markets turn their attention to the outcome of the US presidential election. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/bgscs1KJwZ https://t.co/tRLJoaAWEx

The #Euro may be on the cusp of resuming a nearly two-year downtrend against the Japanese Yen after a sentiment-driven rebound from September lows. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/ScZvePXKDd https://t.co/faJVAfwy4N

The Swiss Franc will remain investors’ lifeboat of choice even if the Swiss authorities, and indeed Swiss savers, might dearly like them to pick another one. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/rehfG0AGTM https://t.co/AgNm7haY59

The #Euro has broken the bounds of its month-long recovery against the US Dollar. Is long-term downward trend resumption underway? Find out from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/WxjjNFiXe6 https://t.co/JQNN6O9ydM