Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Major Risks Are Removed

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2019-12-15 10:00:00
Euro Outlook May Darken on Slow Growth, Dovish ECB
2019-12-15 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2019-12-15 10:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast - Short-Term Opportunities Opening Up
2019-12-15 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-13 14:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Bearish on Easing Trade Tensions, GDP Data
2019-12-14 19:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rips, Dips, Rallies Again on Headline Flow
2019-12-13 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Sticky US Crude Output
2019-12-14 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Positive US-China Trade Talk Powers Rally
2019-12-13 11:20:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr #FOMOintrading https://t.co/bDXG2dV3wG
  • The US Dollar technical outlook against the Euro, British Pound, Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar are discussed. Large wicks left signs of indecision, will reversals follow? $EURUSD $GBPUSD $AUDUSD $NZDUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/12/15/US-Dollar-Technical-Outlook-EURUSD-GBPUSD-AUDUSD-NZDUSD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/dpuIppxo3F
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out: https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/vUQyVl6b0e
  • Growth linked currencies have gained as investors hope for progress on the trade front as well as stimulus from the Fed. The global economy however remains depressed and seems likely to remain so. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/jt1HH9AHLM https://t.co/Yz65AMJYlm
  • RT @YuanTalks: #China temporarily suspend additional tariffs of either 10% or 5% on some #US goods scheduled to take effect on Dec 15, said…
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/kh5DZvv5ib $XAUUSD https://t.co/eJGODpfTNc
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 https://t.co/DoVBd1l1oO
  • #Silver is a precious metal commodity that investors use as an inflation hedge and safe-haven asset. Find out what are some strategies and tips to trade silver here: https://t.co/k4tVcFuwxW #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/zXCSmH2HLX
  • Markets are trying to maintain a bullish tilt as a new week rolls around, a look ahead at the charts of the #Dow, #DAX, and #FTSE. Get your technical analysis on major world indices from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/bYjRDvQsdM https://t.co/mbg0rUbv3K
  • Trade conflict is clearly awful for the broad world economy, but some countries are already benefiting from it. More stand to do so. Spotting them early could be profitable. Get your update on the #tradewar from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/og0VAPAqwm https://t.co/xB8hYUj4OA
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Major Risks Are Removed

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Major Risks Are Removed

2019-12-15 13:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts:

  • The Dow Jones had a turbulent week, gyrating wildly as trade headlines crossed the wires
  • The DAX 30 will enjoy the removal of risks in both the United States and the UK
  • Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 could finally enjoy relative stability after the UK general election revealed an outright conservative majority

Dow Jones Fundamental Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

The Dow Jones experienced considerable volatility last week as trade war headlines, Brexit-related deadlines and monetary policy came to a head. Eventually, a widespread removal of risk saw the Dow Jones close higher for the week – despite Friday’s tumultuous session. Nevertheless, statements from both President Trump and various Chinese officials revealed an apparent phase one US-China trade deal on Friday, a prospect that was hinted at throughout the week and responsible for much of the gains.

While the trade deal is a welcome development for many traders, some harbor doubt. Under the reported terms, the United States has agreed to roll back tariffs on China in phases while cancelling the prospective December 15 duties on consumer goods. In return, China has supposedly agreed to increase agricultural purchases, allow greater access to their financial services sector and expand intellectual property protection – yet nobody has seen the deal in writing, and it is rumored neither side has actually signed a document affirming the details.

Trade war has hurt U.S. farmers and exporters

Further still, the released terms are largely devoid of trackable metrics. Exceedingly vague language was used by Chinese officials in their press conference, where they declined to comment on specific figures. Consequently, Wall Street expressed apprehension on Friday as the shocking lack of detail became apparent. To be sure, the “trade deal” has had positive impact on the Dow Jones and stock sentiment in the short term, but further clarity may be required to solidify recent gains and see them translate into longer-term growth.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Hourly Time Frame (November 2019 – December 2019) (Chart 1)

One Hour Dow Jowes Price Chart

Day Trading the Dow Jones: Strategies, Tips & Trading Signals

Thus, it would be prudent to monitor risk exposure during this time as the two sides attempt to put pen to paper, because as it stands, an agreement where neither party has revealed specifics and nobody has actually signed, amounts to very little. With that in mind, it looks as though trade headlines will continue to arrest control of the Dow Jones heading into the holidays as traders await the next steps.

DAX 30 Fundamental Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

In the meantime, the DAX 30 may look to capitalize on a relatively stable backdrop and a dovish European Central Bank. Alongside the Dow Jones, the DAX 30 enjoyed a boost from the possible trade deal while also receiving clarity on the Brexit situation with the conservative party winning an outright majority in the December 12 general election. Coupled with Christine Lagarde at the head of the European Central Bank, where she alluded to fiscal stimulus, the DAX 30 could employ newfound stability and growth prospects as an excuse to continue higher.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Hourly Time Frame (November 2019 – December 2019) (Chart 2)

Hourly DAX 30 Price Chart

How to Trade Dax 30: Trading Strategies and Tips

Taking stock of the fundamental backdrop, the DAX 30 may be slated for a period of outperformance compared to the Dow Jones. With the European Central Bank expressing a willingness to ease further, whereas the Fed is currently on pause, looser monetary policy will look to offer one growth driver. Further, Germany is tied more closely to Brexit than the US while also being less beholden to the US-China trade war. Therefore, the relative certainty on monetary policy and Brexit against the potential unraveling of the trade deal could see the DAX 30 close the gap to the Dow Jones in the coming weeks.

FTSE 100 Fundamental Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

Shifting focus to the FTSE 100, a landslide victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservative party saw the British Pound spike in response as the likelihood of the UK leaving the EU rocketed higher. The decisive victory will likely strengthen Mr. Johnson’s hand abroad, at home and in subsequent trade talks. To that end, President Trump took to Twitter early Friday morning promising to move quickly on talks for a new US-UK trade deal.

Change from departing Parliment

With the January 31, 2020 Brexit deadline fast approaching, it seems as though the UK has finally entered a position where an exit will take place. While trade negotiations will likely drag on for months thereafter, the terms of the initial exit will allow for UK businesses to expend capital against a relatively stable backdrop.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Hourly Time Frame (November 2019 – December 2019) (Chart 3)

Hourly FTSE Price Chart

In turn, the FTSE 100 may enjoy a boost akin to the British Pound’s as business spending picks up and trade deals progress. In the meantime, traders should keep an eye on forthcoming details of the UK-EU relationship post-Brexit as they will likely have shorter-term implications for the FTSE 100.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Read more:Stock Market Crashes: Current Climate Compared to Prior Conditions

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast - Short-Term Opportunities Opening Up
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast - Short-Term Opportunities Opening Up
2019-12-15 06:00:00
Euro Outlook May Darken on Slow Growth, Dovish ECB
Euro Outlook May Darken on Slow Growth, Dovish ECB
2019-12-15 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Bearish on Easing Trade Tensions, GDP Data
Gold Price Outlook Bearish on Easing Trade Tensions, GDP Data
2019-12-14 19:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Sticky US Crude Output
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Sticky US Crude Output
2019-12-14 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
FTSE 100
Germany 30
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.