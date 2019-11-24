We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish Amid Renewed Trade Tensions, Debt Risks
2019-11-24 01:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast Faces Short-Term Breakouts but Medium-Term Ranges
2019-11-23 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook: Range Setting Ahead of a General Election Breakout
2019-11-24 07:00:00
Sterling Price Forecast: British Pound in Contraction- GBP/USD Levels
2019-11-23 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Dow Jones Lurking Off Record Highs and Currency Volatility Quiet Ahead of Holiday Week
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Dow Jones Lurking Off Record Highs and Currency Volatility Quiet Ahead of Holiday Week
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains
2019-11-22 09:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What is a CPI and why does it affect #forex traders? Find out: https://t.co/CCwKExHynK #tradingstyle https://t.co/o2yGPBkY7S
  • Black Friday is still a subject for #stock market scrutiny. Which retailers look set to benefit? What can we learn from the price action of past years? Find out: https://t.co/BBKZzw4tGa https://t.co/1tpLyJYalV
  • RT @economics: The Swiss National Bank has additional room to cut its already negative interest rate, the central bank’s Chief Economist Ca…
  • Where are major currency pairs headed? And what should you be watching out for in the global macro picture? Find out from @DailyFX Analysts @nickcawley1 and @DavidCottleFX only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/q8iSC4IRl5
  • RT @LiveSquawk: China to Raise Penalties on IP Rights Violations https://t.co/9J9K0qV3IK
  • The $GBP continues to test boundaries against a range of currencies ahead of the December 12 General Election, with current UK PM Boris Johnson holding a healthy lead in the polls. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/z3zSZWcNIU https://t.co/BI0qQfnIHY
  • How can you use PPI in #forex trading? Find out: https://t.co/TZEdU2SdaS #tradingstyle https://t.co/pWGBMb3lcQ
  • Crude #oil has been unpredictably wild lately, offering very little in the way of signaling a clear direction; there are some levels to keep in mind, but directional cues still await. Get your crude oil technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/AIjjNP0ICu #OOTT https://t.co/Npslalsbwm
  • Why should you set trading goals? How can it help regardless of what your #tradingstyle is? Find out: https://t.co/AYdD7ODlv1 https://t.co/t5VnT1Rh0L
  • How can you be a part-time trade? Get your tips on workflow and strategy here with@WVenketas: https://t.co/b8ywNOOgx9 #tradingstyle https://t.co/DmdPHlqGS8
US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity

US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity

2019-11-24 16:00:00
David Cottle, Ilya Spivak, David Song, Dimitri Zabelin, Nick Cawley, Peter Hanks,
Share:

We have closed out a week where both trade wars and recession worries have regained significant traction. You wouldn’t have noticed that threat, however, if you were only referencing price action from market benchmarks like the S&P 500 or EURUSD. Liquidity will be a critical factor of our market condition ahead, but can complacency fend off these real, tangible stability threats?

Australian Dollar Looks to US-China Trade Headlines, RBA's Lowe

The Australian Dollar faces a lack of heavyweight domestic data which, unfortunately for traders, will leave the unpredictable trade story in the driving seat.

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rhetoric, US-China Trade Negotiation

Upcoming remarks from Federal Reserve officials may influence the price of gold as the central bank alters the outlook for monetary policy.

Euro Outlook Bearish Amid Renewed Trade Tensions, Debt Risks

The Euro may face selling pressure in the week ahead amid a reignition in EU-US trade tensions as regional growth falters and threatens to undermine Eurozone financial stability.

Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook: Range Setting Ahead of a General Election Breakout

The British Pound continues to test boundaries against a range of currencies ahead of the December 12 General Election, with current UK PM Boris Johnson holding a healthy lead in the polls.

Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Forecasts: Trade Wars to Dominate

Trade wars look poised to dominate the fundamental landscape for equities as the United States clamps down on Huawei and a phase one trade deal experiences further delays.

Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Growth Fears Return, Rate Cuts Pause

Crude oil prices are struggling to find direction amid US-China trade war uncertainty, but the way forward is biased lower as global slowdown fears resurface.

SPX,Gold,DXY, and Oil Chart

Chart Legend:

Crude Oil = Black

Gold (XAUUSD) = Yellow

USD (DXY) = Green

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Forecasts: Trade Wars to Dominate
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Forecasts: Trade Wars to Dominate
2019-11-24 13:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook: Range Setting Ahead of a General Election Breakout
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook: Range Setting Ahead of a General Election Breakout
2019-11-24 07:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish Amid Renewed Trade Tensions, Debt Risks
Euro Outlook Bearish Amid Renewed Trade Tensions, Debt Risks
2019-11-24 01:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rhetoric, US-China Trade Negotiation
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rhetoric, US-China Trade Negotiation
2019-11-23 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.