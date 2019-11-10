Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
There was an unmistakable extension of the maligned risk appetite trend through this past week. The US-China trade war headlines will likely carry the speculative focus moving forward; but European and Japanese GDP figures, US auto tariffs decision, Fed speak and RBNZ decision should all be monitored for volatility.

Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones rises to fresh record high, however, bullish momentum is easing, while FTSE 100 upside stalls.

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Bearish AUD/USD, AUD/JPY

Heading into next week AUD is set up to come under pressure as charts favor a potential resumption of the longer-term downtrends.

Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Charts Approach Key Resistance Levels

Crude oil has notched an impressive rebound off its October swing low near the 51.00 mark to now trade above 57.00, but the commodity’s path of least resistance points to potential for lower prices.

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets into Technical Trend Support

Euro fell more than 1.2% against the US Dollar this week with price now eyeing key support just below 1.10. Here are the levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly chart.

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout After Worst Week Since 2016?

Gold prices faced the worst week since 2016, but a rising support channel could keep the XAU/USD dominant uptrend intact. Rising net-long bets favor the downside scenario however.

GBP Technical Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP

Mr. Mark Carney has now presided over his final Super Thursday atop the Bank of England, and a familiar bearish response showed in GBP.

US Dollar Technical Analysis Forecast Shows Comfort - Perhaps Volatility - In Range

The Dollar has mounted an impressive recovery rally this past week, maintaining a long-running channel. Yet, as a range move, what is the level of momentum we should expect for strong reversal or follow through ahead?

Australian Dollar Could Gain if US-China Trade Hopes Hold Up

The Australian Dollar could remain quite well supported this week if current optimism around an interim US-China trade accord doesn’t dissipate.

Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rising US Inventories and Record Output

The price of oil pulls back from the weekly high ($57.88) despite signs of a looming US-China trade deal, with the outlook for crude mired by signs of growing supply.

Gold Price Forecast: Fundamental Analysis Highlights Further Volatility

It has not been a good week for gold bulls with the price of the precious metal down around $50/oz. over the week as risk assets benefit from a strong market bid.

Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Fundamental Forecasts

The Dow Jones continues to trade in record territory, despite conflicting trade war headlines. Meanwhile, the DAX 30 could extend higher once the auto tariff threat passes.

Euro Outlook Hinges on US-China Trade Deal, Fed Policy Bets

The Euro is likely to take direction from progress on a US-China trade deal and evolving Fed policy bets in the week ahead, looking past local developments.

US Dollar Outlook Bullish on CPI, Fed Comments, Trade Talks

The US Dollar may rise in the week ahead if US CPI and retail sales data cool the need for Fed rate cuts against the backdrop of improving US-China trade talks.

SPX with USD, Gold and Oil Chart

Chart Legend:

Gold (XAUUSD) = Yellow

Oil (Crude Oil Futures) = Black

USD (DXY) = Green

