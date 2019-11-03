Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
  • We need to admit the euro was a mistake https://t.co/MQYyUw9Dji
  • Crude oil prices may suffer after #OPEC publishes its World Oil Outlook against the backdrop of shaky US-China trade talks. Will renewed Iran risks be able to thwart a selloff? Get your crude #oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/0ZSvAfAGRG #OOTT https://t.co/GLdgN2zX19
  • #DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVimeY https://t.co/GMHQWmtMzF
  • The US Dollar technical outlook against the $CAD, $EUR, $JPY and GBP may be on the verge of turning bullish as selling momentum in the Greenback fades. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/wzHOPkiAI2 https://t.co/fiaYjURvig
  • Lessons from Bretton Woods are forgotten, the US-China #tradewar represents a true existential threat to the post-World War II international trade order, and in turn, the globalized economy that has grown out of the ashes of history. More from @CVecchioFX :https://t.co/paaBxX6Xt0 https://t.co/KupBnSAlN9
  • Follow @DailyFXedu for your regular #webinar updates with @DailyFX analysts and catch up on the webinars you missed. https://t.co/Pmp80Xs4l6
  • As the #Brexit saga continues, so too does the complexity of the terminology surrounding the UK’s stated mission to leave the EU. Find out what are the key terms you should be aware of here: https://t.co/bTQWkfnj12 https://t.co/TLEnQsWocv
  • #Euro strength came back this week against both the US Dollar and Japanese Yen; but can $EURUSD bulls take-out a big zone of resistance sitting overhead? Get your $EUR market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/X8K60E2kiu https://t.co/iXo8aWVPq1
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/s3YTha3A5i
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within the financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy within a trading system can enhance a trader’s market analysis technique. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/b88FeTnlJm
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?

Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?

2019-11-03 13:00:00
Michael Boutros, David Cottle, James Stanley, Dimitri Zabelin, Paul Robinson, Nick Cawley, Ilya Spivak, John Kicklighter, David Song, Daniel Dubrovsky, Justin McQueen,
Share:

There were a few fundamental highlights this past week such as the news that the US and China may have reached an agreement ‘in principle’ for its Phase One deal. Yet, that silver lining was the exception to the fundamental rule of dimming growth and faltering monetary policy. Nonetheless, the S&P 500 led risk appetite higher with its own record drive. Is this an infectious enthusiasm that will rouse November seasonal optimism?

AUD Could Make Further Gains If RBA, US-China Trade News Permit

The Australian Dollar rose to three-month highs as October bowed out, boosted by hopes for more monetary stimulus. Trade worries dragged it back but may yet be overcome.

Crude Oil Prices May Fall on OPEC Outlook Despite Fresh Iran Risks

Crude oil prices may suffer after OPEC publishes its World Oil Outlook against the backdrop of shaky US-China trade talks. Will renewed Iran risks be able to thwart a selloff?

US Dollar (USD) Outlook Remains Focussed on US-China Trade War

The next 25 basis point US rate cut is not fully priced in until mid-2020. And that won’t please President Trump who wants further rate cuts now.

GBP/USD Rate Recovery to Persist If BoE Alters Forward Guidance

Fresh updates from the Bank of England (BoE) may fuel the recovery in GBP/USD if the central bank alters the forward guidance for monetary policy.

Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones looks to an all-time high. However, focus is on ISM Non-Manufacturing survey, while FTSE 100 fails to extend gains.

Dow Jones, DAX, & FTSE Weekly Technical Forecast

The Dow is trying to break out of a pattern, the DAX holding is strong as it heads towards a key level from last year, while the FTSE is stuck under trend resistance for now.

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD November Breakout Awaits - GLD Levels

Gold prices preserved the October range just above uptrend support– the breakout targets are mapped out. These are levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly chart.

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

The US Dollar technical outlook against the Canadian Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen and British Pound may be on the verge of turning bullish as selling momentum in the Greenback fades.

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Resistance, EUR/JPY Support Bounce

Euro strength came back this week against both the US Dollar and Japanese Yen; but can EUR/USD bulls take-out a big zone of resistance sitting overhead?

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Top Tested, Downside Favored

The Australian Dollar still looks to be biased lower as prices test the outer bounds of a downtrend guiding the currency lower for nearly a year.

Crude Oil Forecast Maintains Expectations for Volatility, But Trend Still Ethereal

The month of October was essentially a wash for US crude oil, but Friday’s charge this past week shows that volatility is a persistent feature of the trading scape. What are the key levels to watch as the charge plays out?

SPX,USD,Oil,Gold Price Chart

Chart Legend:

XAUUSD - Yellow

USD - Green

Crude Oil - Black

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

