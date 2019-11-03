Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?

There were a few fundamental highlights this past week such as the news that the US and China may have reached an agreement ‘in principle’ for its Phase One deal. Yet, that silver lining was the exception to the fundamental rule of dimming growth and faltering monetary policy. Nonetheless, the S&P 500 led risk appetite higher with its own record drive. Is this an infectious enthusiasm that will rouse November seasonal optimism?

AUD Could Make Further Gains If RBA, US-China Trade News Permit

The Australian Dollar rose to three-month highs as October bowed out, boosted by hopes for more monetary stimulus. Trade worries dragged it back but may yet be overcome.

Crude Oil Prices May Fall on OPEC Outlook Despite Fresh Iran Risks

Crude oil prices may suffer after OPEC publishes its World Oil Outlook against the backdrop of shaky US-China trade talks. Will renewed Iran risks be able to thwart a selloff?

US Dollar (USD) Outlook Remains Focussed on US-China Trade War

The next 25 basis point US rate cut is not fully priced in until mid-2020. And that won’t please President Trump who wants further rate cuts now.

GBP/USD Rate Recovery to Persist If BoE Alters Forward Guidance

Fresh updates from the Bank of England (BoE) may fuel the recovery in GBP/USD if the central bank alters the forward guidance for monetary policy.

Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones looks to an all-time high. However, focus is on ISM Non-Manufacturing survey, while FTSE 100 fails to extend gains.

Dow Jones, DAX, & FTSE Weekly Technical Forecast

The Dow is trying to break out of a pattern, the DAX holding is strong as it heads towards a key level from last year, while the FTSE is stuck under trend resistance for now.

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD November Breakout Awaits - GLD Levels

Gold prices preserved the October range just above uptrend support– the breakout targets are mapped out. These are levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly chart.

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

The US Dollar technical outlook against the Canadian Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen and British Pound may be on the verge of turning bullish as selling momentum in the Greenback fades.

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Resistance, EUR/JPY Support Bounce

Euro strength came back this week against both the US Dollar and Japanese Yen; but can EUR/USD bulls take-out a big zone of resistance sitting overhead?

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Top Tested, Downside Favored

The Australian Dollar still looks to be biased lower as prices test the outer bounds of a downtrend guiding the currency lower for nearly a year.

Crude Oil Forecast Maintains Expectations for Volatility, But Trend Still Ethereal

The month of October was essentially a wash for US crude oil, but Friday’s charge this past week shows that volatility is a persistent feature of the trading scape. What are the key levels to watch as the charge plays out?

