Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2019-11-03 07:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Resistance, EUR/JPY Support Bounce
2019-11-02 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2019-11-03 07:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Recovery to Persist If BoE Alters Forward Guidance
2019-11-03 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2019-11-03 07:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Implied Volatility & Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-01 21:02:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Resistance, EUR/JPY Support Bounce
2019-11-02 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD November Breakout Awaits - GLD Levels
2019-11-01 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast Maintains Expectations for Volatility, But Trend Still Ethereal
2019-11-03 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on OPEC Outlook Despite Fresh Iran Risks
2019-11-02 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVimeY https://t.co/GMHQWmtMzF
  • The US Dollar technical outlook against the $CAD, $EUR, $JPY and GBP may be on the verge of turning bullish as selling momentum in the Greenback fades. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/wzHOPkiAI2 https://t.co/fiaYjURvig
  • Lessons from Bretton Woods are forgotten, the US-China #tradewar represents a true existential threat to the post-World War II international trade order, and in turn, the globalized economy that has grown out of the ashes of history. More from @CVecchioFX :https://t.co/paaBxX6Xt0 https://t.co/KupBnSAlN9
  • Follow @DailyFXedu for your regular #webinar updates with @DailyFX analysts and catch up on the webinars you missed. https://t.co/Pmp80Xs4l6
  • As the #Brexit saga continues, so too does the complexity of the terminology surrounding the UK’s stated mission to leave the EU. Find out what are the key terms you should be aware of here: https://t.co/bTQWkfnj12 https://t.co/TLEnQsWocv
  • #Euro strength came back this week against both the US Dollar and Japanese Yen; but can $EURUSD bulls take-out a big zone of resistance sitting overhead? Get your $EUR market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/X8K60E2kiu https://t.co/iXo8aWVPq1
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/s3YTha3A5i
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within the financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy within a trading system can enhance a trader’s market analysis technique. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/b88FeTnlJm
  • RT @economics: Jerome Powell may not want to say it out loud but it sure seems like he thinks that he has achieved a rarely-seen soft landi…
  • Get a professional's view on the outlook changing with central banks altering their course in this interview of JDI Research founder Juliette Declercq by Real Vision: 'Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/guest_commentary/2019/10/31/real-vision-is-the-fed-or-ecb-driving-global-yields.html
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead

2019-11-03 10:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones 2-Hour Price Chart

Equity Analysis and News

  • Dow Jones | Fed on Pause, Will Non-Manufacturing PMI Continue to Weaken?
  • FTSE 100 | BoE in Focus, Election Polls Highlight Commanding Conservative Lead

Equity Index Performance Chart

Source: Thomson Reuters, DailyFX

Dow Jones | Fed on Pause, Will Non-Manufacturing PMI Continue to Weaken?

The economic calendar will be relatively light next week with only a handful of notable data points. Following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing survey, focus is on the ISM Non-Manufacturing, which has been tracking the manufacturing sector lower in recent months. As such, a miss on expectations may point to greater concerns for the US economy and signal that the Federal Reserves pause in rate cuts may be somewhat premature.

ISM Manufacturing PMI vs ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Nov 18 – Nov 19)

Dow Jones Price Chart Daily

FTSE 100 | BoE in Focus, Election Polls Highlight Commanding Conservative Lead

Following the largely weekly gain in 9-months for the FTSE 100, the index has seen a marginal pullback to be among the underperforming indices this week. A slight recovery in the Pound curbed further gains for the index as focus turns towards the UK general election. Majority of opinion polls have shown the conservatives with a commanding lead ahead of the labour party, raising the possibility that Boris Johnson may gain a majority in parliament.However, we are of cognizant of the fact that polling data has been somewhat inaccurate in recent times (2015 and 2017 the most obvious examples) therefore the outcome is uncertain.

Party Support Chart UK General Election

BBC

Looking ahead to next week, much of the focus will center around the Bank of England Monetary Policy report, which is likely to see the central bank reiterate a slightly dovish bias amid the ongoing political uncertainty, while there is also a risk of a more explicit dovish signal.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Oct 2018 – Nov 2019)

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

RESOURCES FOR FOREX & CFD TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Rate Recovery to Persist If BoE Alters Forward Guidance
GBP/USD Rate Recovery to Persist If BoE Alters Forward Guidance
2019-11-03 04:00:00
US Dollar (USD) Outlook Remains Focussed on US-China Trade War
US Dollar (USD) Outlook Remains Focussed on US-China Trade War
2019-11-02 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on OPEC Outlook Despite Fresh Iran Risks
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on OPEC Outlook Despite Fresh Iran Risks
2019-11-02 07:00:00
AUD Could Make Further Gains If RBA, US-China Trade News Permit
AUD Could Make Further Gains If RBA, US-China Trade News Permit
2019-11-02 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.