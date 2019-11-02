We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Resistance, EUR/JPY Support Bounce
2019-11-02 04:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Implied Volatility & Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-01 21:02:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2019-11-01 19:10:00
US Dollar Bounces on NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-01 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Implied Volatility & Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-01 21:02:00
Rate Cut Odds Shift After Fed, BOC, BOJ Meetings - Central Bank Watch
2019-11-01 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Resistance, EUR/JPY Support Bounce
2019-11-02 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD November Breakout Awaits - GLD Levels
2019-11-01 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on OPEC Outlook Despite Fresh Iran Risks
2019-11-02 07:00:00
EUR/USD, Crude Oil & More – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-01 12:15:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr #FOMOintrading https://t.co/grvyoY2VLF
  • The $AUD rose to three-month highs as October bowed out, boosted by hopes for more monetary stimulus. Trade worries dragged it back but may yet be overcome. Get your AUD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/A6lV4yiCFH https://t.co/vchimIoONI
  • A chart from my weekend trading video: 'S&P 500 Notches Record High, The #VIX Record Short, #Dollar Nears Break' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/02/SP-500-Notches-Record-HighThe-VIX-Record-Short-Dollar-Nears-Break.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/6mz0a0Xya4
  • RT @business: 💵The economy has slowed 🛑Earnings have stopped growing ✂️Estimates are being cut 📈Stock valuations are high 🇨🇳The trade war h…
  • The $USD is vulnerable to the Philippine Peso, will $USDPHP overturn the dominant uptrend since 2013? $USDMYR is slipping towards support, but the uptrend still holds. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/zGulFg1ALw https://t.co/TLYSBe6waL
  • The $USD might have been expected to rise as the Federal Reserve signaled a pause in its interest rate cut cycle. It plunged instead. Why? Find out from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/Y2xmeBQVWp
  • The US Dollar may reverse versus the Singapore Dollar as rising support form 2018 maintains the dominant $USDSGD uptrend. Meanwhile, $USDIDR is awaiting a break out of consolidation. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/e3CPkONRx7 https://t.co/zHQkQ0fW85
  • #Gold prices preserved the October range just above uptrend support– the breakout targets are mapped out. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/bQnfjA63o8 $GLD https://t.co/Pdbsj4pEab
  • $EURUSD: The Euro is back to challenge October highs against the US Dollar. Will it manage to break upward, or is a double top reversal in the works? Get your analysis from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/koAyjnsCyD https://t.co/CtONulxtyj
  • RT @BobOnMarkets: China won the WTO’s permission to impose $3.6 billion in sanctions against the U.S. https://t.co/eQ4QJASqG7 via @markets
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on OPEC Outlook Despite Fresh Iran Risks

Crude Oil Prices May Fall on OPEC Outlook Despite Fresh Iran Risks

2019-11-02 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

2-Hour Crude Oil Price Chart

CRUDE OIL PRICES OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Crude oil prices may suffer from worsening growth outlook
  • OPEC World Oil Outlook may catalyze selloff in crude oil
  • Could escalating US-Iran tensions help crude oil prices?

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

Crude oil prices may come under selling pressure if OPEC’s World Oil Outlook forecasts weakening demand against the backdrop of deteriorating US-China trade war negotiations. The downward move may be amplified by global growth concerns from comments by the World Bank President against the backdrop of yet another cascade of corporate earnings throughout the week. Can escalating US-Iran tensions mitigate a selloff?

OPEC World Oil Outlook: Where are Crude Oil Prices Heading?

On November 5, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will publish its World Oil Outlook (WOO). The industry has been burdened this year by weakening demand amid a “synchronized slowdown”, which has pressured producers and forced major players to adopt supply-cutting policies. So far, it appears cuts in production have not been able to override the downward forces of formidable fundamentals.

OPEC Oil production vs Oil Prices Chart

Trade Wars Impacting Global Growth

One of the biggest headwinds to global growth and upside movement in crude oil prices is the US-China trade war. Efforts towards reaching a meaningful data have so far been futile, and even agreeing on a “Phase 1” accord in a multi-sequential arrangement has proved difficult. Last Thursday, China expressed doubt over the possibility of arranging a long-term trade deal with US President Donald Trump.

Economic Policy Uncertainty Index vs Global Manufacturing PMI JPMorgan

Relations between the two are also being bombarded by a myriad of peripheral irritants that may become central issues later. These include the US House passing a bill in support of Hong Kong protesters – which Beijing promptly condemned and threatened to retaliate – and China’s WTO complaint against the US. The latter may award China the right to impose $2.4 billion in sanctions against the US over a dispute during Obama’s tenure.

Corporate Earnings, World Bank Growth Outlook

Markets will once again be hit with a cascade of third-quarter corporate earnings data, including from major market players like Berkshire Hathaway, Walt Disney and many others. if revenue streams from these landmark firms show thinner profit margins, it could further magnify the same forces that are weighing crud oil prices. More specifically, fears about global growth and demand for key energy inputs like oil.

Iran Risks Resurfacing?

On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced additional sanctions against Iran, targeting its construction industry and missile programs. The restrictive measures also included a provision on extending curbs on the country’s nuclear program. The escalation in tensions could renew politically-induced supply disruption fears, but they will likely fail to overcome selling pressure from other fundamental factors.

CRUDE OIL TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Could Make Further Gains If RBA, US-China Trade News Permit
AUD Could Make Further Gains If RBA, US-China Trade News Permit
2019-11-02 01:00:00
Dollar, Pound, Dow – Prepare for Volatility with FOMC, GDP, More
Dollar, Pound, Dow – Prepare for Volatility with FOMC, GDP, More
2019-10-28 12:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: October Fed Meeting, September US Jobs Report in Focus
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: October Fed Meeting, September US Jobs Report in Focus
2019-10-28 02:30:00
Dollar, Pound, Dow – Prepare for Volatility with FOMC, GDP, More
Dollar, Pound, Dow – Prepare for Volatility with FOMC, GDP, More
2019-10-27 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.