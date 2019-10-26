We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails at Resistance- Reversal?
2019-10-26 04:00:00
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-25 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bollinger Band Signals: Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Dow
2019-10-25 20:09:00
US Dollar Price Action: GBP/USD, EUR/USD - US Market Open
2019-10-25 13:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-25 16:30:00
Yen Rose After Draghi, Pence, Amazon Earnings. NZD/USD May Reverse
2019-10-24 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Must Break Key Chart Barrier to Resume Uptrend
2019-10-25 22:00:00
Bollinger Band Signals: Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Dow
2019-10-25 20:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish on OPEC Output, Fed, US-China Trade
2019-10-26 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back After Week's Gains, Demand Worries Drive
2019-10-25 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/kh5DZvduqD #CommoditieswithDailyFX $XAUUSD https://t.co/LWPmBKAyIU
  • (Fundamental Forecast) Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish on OPEC Output, Fed, US-China Trade #CrudeOil #Oil #OPEC #Fed - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2019/10/26/Crude-Oil-Price-Outlook-Bearish-on-OPEC-Output-Fed-US-China-Trade.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/LgRnKBu2LU
  • Geopolitical developments send #oil prices soaring or falling. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/XVXLyG8vjq #OOTT https://t.co/7RmQFCXlzT
  • The $USD rebounded last week, but can it turn that rebound into something more or will it fizzle out and resume lower. Get your USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/RK9qYrQKA3 https://t.co/7sIwlYJS7p
  • Wowza! Look at that Bitcoin breakout! $BTC $XBT #Crypto https://t.co/tB0SpHiGmB
  • A livelier week is in prospect for the $AUD with one or two fascinating domestic data points in prospect before we get to the main event. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/WkPsGM6xvb https://t.co/WvTY77xEbg
  • RT @byHeatherLong: BREAKING: The US deficit hit $984 billion in FY2019, Treasury says, marking a nearly 50% increase under Trump. Trump p…
  • The $USD approaches key support levels against the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah. Further downside closes in $USDSGD and $USDIDR may overturn their long-term uptrends. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/oqxfMRewFL https://t.co/6SN55CrGqa
  • RT @kaylatausche: Navarro wants Pres. Trump to force China to make stronger commitments in "Phase One" deal, per sources. So far, that effo…
  • 💵 $USD implied volatility and trading ranges for next week. Link also includes $DXY chart commentary and details on high-impact event risk faced by the US Dollar. (via @DailyFX) ➡️ Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/10/25/us-dollar-price-volatility-report-implied-trading-ranges-for-next-week.html https://t.co/20vXCW09WQ
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish on OPEC Output, Fed, US-China Trade

Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish on OPEC Output, Fed, US-China Trade

2019-10-26 07:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil 2-Hour Price Chart

Oil Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • Crude oil prices rose on earnings reports and the latest EIA inventory data
  • Oil has OPEC output report, Fed, Brexit and US-China tensions awaiting
  • On balance, risks for the commodity appear tilted to the downside ahead

Trade all the major global economic data live and interactive at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Crude Oil Prices Wrap

Last week, we saw some of the most aggressive advances in crude oil prices since the middle of September. On Wednesday, oil rallied just shy of 3 percent. The commodity rose as the latest earnings reports from the United States helped fuel the S&P 500 and risk trends higher. Meanwhile, the latest EIA inventory report showed an unexpected drawdown, adding fuel to the advance in the sentiment-linked commodity.

Oil Event Risk – OPEC Output Report, Federal Reserve, Brexit, US-China Tensions, Earnings

WTI crude has a plethora of event risk waiting for it in the week ahead, likely to bring forward some much-needed volatility. I say this because on balance, it is practically unchanged from where prices started in February, about 9 months ago. Since then, oil has had to contend with divergent fundamental forces. Primary among these is the conflict between coordinated supply reduction and the risk of fading demand.

The week ahead is arguably going to place more emphasis on the latter. Regarding the former, we do have the next Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) survey of output for October. While it may continue to show fading production by the cartel to boost prices, the focus is probably on the December OPEC meeting. Earlier this month, it was reported that the group and its allies may favor deeper cuts.

Yet, despite their efforts, crude oil prices have struggled to find sustained upward momentum. This likely stems from deteriorating global economic prospects. The IMF recently cut world GDP growth estimates to their weakest since the financial crisis. This is as manufacturing continues to see a synchronized downturn around the world, particularly in Europe and more recently in the United States.

This bodes ill for fuel demand. In particular, you can see crude oil’s close correlation to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index – another barometer for risk trends - on the chart below. I have also overlaid its price action with OPEC production. As such, while oil may also see some volatility from the next EIA inventory report, the focus will more likely be on sentiment.

On this front, key risks threatening the commodity are the Fed rate decision, ongoing Brexit uncertainty and whether US-China tensions escalate. On Wednesday, the US central bank is expected to deliver another 25bp cut. October 31 is the deadline for the UK to leave the EU unless an extension is granted. Meanwhile, US concern over Chinese actions in Hong Kong risk derailing trade talks.

Taking into consideration the latter and uncertainties around whether a possible US-China trade deal signing at next month’s APEC meeting in Chile, the Fed may reiterate their data-dependent approach. That may undermine aggressive easing bets, sinking the S&P 500 and along with it, the sentiment-linked commodity. On balance, the risks seem tilted to the downside for crude oil prices in the week ahead.

Crude Oil – OPEC Cuts versus Risk Trends

Crude Oil - OPEC Cuts vs Risk Trends

Oil Trading Resources:

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Market Will Be Fed Focused, But Watch Aussie CPI
Australian Dollar Market Will Be Fed Focused, But Watch Aussie CPI
2019-10-26 01:00:00
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-21 12:30:00
Weekly British Pound Forecast: Brexit Vote Delayed - What's Next?
Weekly British Pound Forecast: Brexit Vote Delayed - What's Next?
2019-10-20 22:00:00
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-20 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.