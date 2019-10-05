Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast Q4 Intro

How can you avoid #FOMOintrading with easy seven steps to creating a trading plan? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/y2UvtIRZAG https://t.co/B4XOt7JrBd

My trading video for the week ahead: 'S&P 500 Forecast and Key Themes a Gauge for Risk Trends Next Week' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/10/05/SP-500-Forecast-and-Key-Themes-a-Gauge-for-Risk-Trends-Next-Week.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Kicklighter&utm_campaign=twr

Planning some trading strategies around USD? Get your US Dollar quarter 4 forecast here: https://t.co/LvX0OAqg3h https://t.co/U8CaEYuBNr

#FOMO affects 69% of millennials, but it can also have a significant bearing upon trading practices. Find out what are the typical characters of a FOMO trader is: https://t.co/OC6zV0at2t https://t.co/oOxLSmLJvH

The $USD made quite broad gains in the third quarter but those have not been sufficient to yet break $USDJPY’s trading range. NZD/JPY meanwhile is clearly biased lower. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/zdOzKhZzDP https://t.co/37g4U5p5SC

The $USD technical outlook against the Indian Rupee, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit contains bearish warning signs. Those seem lacking however against the$SGD. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/rxB59n35LP https://t.co/LWs6ii66iy

Co-founder of a macroeconomic research firm @JulianMI2 discusses global macro strategy here: https://t.co/mQFmAfR2rQ

#Gold has been on a tear with the precious metal rallying four of the past five months to fresh multi-year highs in September. Get you $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/VhpwNyAXBl https://t.co/nomAWkJDWB

The #Euro may rise vs Sterling in the week ahead and could see $EURGBP break through key resistance if #Brexit woes sap capital from the British Pound. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/AsXno6cadg https://t.co/w7yizgzV6l