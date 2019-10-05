We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Wars, Powell & Inflation Eyed
2019-10-04 21:30:00
US Dollar Bounces as NFP Misses Target: Powell on Deck
2019-10-04 14:13:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Wars, Powell & Inflation Eyed
2019-10-04 21:30:00
GBP/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week
2019-10-04 09:30:00
Japanese Yen May Be Less Comfortable Than It Now Appears
2019-10-05 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Wars, Powell & Inflation Eyed
2019-10-04 21:30:00
Gold Technical Analysis: Rally at Risk Heading into Q4
2019-10-04 22:00:00
Gold Prices Consolidate in Bull Flag - Key Technical Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-04 16:00:00
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast Q4 Intro
2019-10-05 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Brightens as Support Holds on Firm NFP
2019-10-04 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD Price - Possible Test of Monthly Support
2019-10-04 14:47:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast Q4 Intro

2019-10-05 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Crude oil prices continue to face pressure from formidable headwinds ranging from the US-China trade war to strained geopolitical tensions across the world. Inter-emerging market trade conflicts are also threatening to disrupt critical nodes in the commodity and technology supply chain networks and further undermine global growth prospects.

As a result of the greater uncertainty permeating market sentiment, producers have scaled back expanding their enterprises from the concern that supply will outweigh demand. As it so happens, crude oil prices face a similar threat. Waning demand and slower cross-border investment has pressured crude oil prices, a notoriously fickle commodity.

OPEC supply cuts have so far shown to be an inadequate upside force for crude oil prices as output continues to be reduced but the commodity still descends. Having said that, increased political tension in Iran and the now the broader Middle East have helped buoy crude oil prices. The most notable politically-induced supply disruption fear was the recent Saudi Arabia Aramco attack.

Looking ahead, traders may have to assess the fundamental outlook and determine whether geopolitical oscillations will be enough to stave off the decline in crude oil prices, or whether the commodity is doomed to follow the overall trajectory of global growth. To learn more, see the report.

Global Economic Policy Uncertainty Index

