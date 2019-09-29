We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-29 13:00:00
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Euro Weekly Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Downtrends. EUR/GBP to Rise?
2019-09-28 04:00:00
2019-09-28 04:00:00
British Pound Recovery Imperiled as Latest Brexit News Disappoints
2019-09-27 18:00:00
2019-09-27 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-27 12:34:00
2019-09-27 12:34:00
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
2019-09-26 19:52:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
2019-09-26 08:15:00
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-29 13:00:00
2019-09-29 13:00:00
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth

2019-09-29 13:00:00
David Cottle, Nick Cawley, Dimitri Zabelin, Justin McQueen,
It is hard to determine what is in control of global investors’ fears or appetites. That is owing to a number of competing issues ranging from monetary policy being ramped to extremes, recession fears popping up in headlines regularly and now very clear political pressures like Brexit and a US impeachment inquiry. Yet, we can prioritize for the week ahead.

Gold Prices May Oscillate Between Trade Wars, US Economic Data

Gold prices may be torn between the downward pressure of positive US economic data and the upward force of trade war uncertainty and its impact on Fed rate cut bets.

Australian Dollar Market Might Just Be More Dovish than the RBA

The chance of an Australian rate cut this week is now very high, the market believes, and it’s probably right. However, the RBA may not be as sure about a further reduction.

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Undermined by China Slowdown, Political Moves

Crude oil is down 5% on the week and by over 12% in the last two weeks as global growth fears and politics weigh on oil.

DAX & FTSE 100 Fundamental Forecast

Politics outweighing the economics as equity markets close the week broadly in the red.

