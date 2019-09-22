Never miss a story from David Cottle

Australian Dollar Backdrop Likely To Stay Constructive For a Change

The Australian Dollar has benefited as markets remain hopeful that the US and China are getting closer on trade and as central banks dial up the stimulus.

Crude Oil Prices May Fall on FOMC, De-Escalating Iran Risks

Crude oil prices may be under pressure if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cools aggressive rate cut bets against the backdrop of deescalating Iran tensions – at least for now.

US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision & Forward Guidance

The Federal Reserve meeting is likely to influence the near-term outlook for the US Dollar as the central bank is widely expected to deliver another 25bp rate cut.

Euro Weekly Outlook: EURUSD Price May Struggle Against Increased Headwinds

The ECB cut rates and re-booted QE Thursday, but the single currency ended the day higher across the board. It may prove difficult for the Euro to remain at these elevated levels going forward.

S&P 500 & DAX Fundamental Forecast

A strong week for equity markets as easing geopolitical (US/Iran) and trade (US/China) tensions support risk sentiment, and not to forget open-ended QE from the ECB to provide a helping hand.

Gold Prices at Risk if the FOMC, Powell Underwhelm Dovish Markets

Gold prices may fall as a monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve underwhelms financial markets’ ultra-dovish interest rate path outlook.