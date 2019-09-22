Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
2019-09-22
David Cottle, Dimitri Zabelin, David Song, Nick Cawley, Peter Hanks,
Monetary policy was the key theme of the past week with the Fed following in the ECB’s footsteps with a rate cut and other extraordinarily dovish authorities held steady in QE and negative rates. There is a run of high level central banker speeches in the week ahead, but wavers in US-China trade relations and a steady wave of growth fear headlines will compete for our attention.

US Dollar May Rise if US GDP Data, Trade War Risks Spook Markets

The US Dollar may catch a haven bid if US GDP data beats forecasts and cools Fed rate cut bets against the backdrop of fragile US-China trade talks.

Euro May Keep Falling on Dovish ECB, Soft Data and Sour Sentiment

The Euro may continue to fall as local data bolsters dovish rhetoric from ECB President Draghi while US-China trade talks and Brexit risk rattle broader sentiment.

Gold Price Outlook: Monthly Range on Radar Ahead of More Fed Rhetoric

Fresh comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials may influence the price of gold as there appears to be a growing dissent at the central bank.

Australian Dollar Struggling But Underpinned By More Robust Risk Appetite

The Australian Dollar took knocks last week from several directions, both foreign and domestic. This week may be better for the bulls, if only a little.

Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast: Supreme Court Ruling May Stem Latest Rally

The UK Supreme Court will rule next week if PM Boris Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament was legal or not. A negative ruling would stop the latest Sterling rally in its tracks.

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week

The Dow Jones and DAX 30 have their respective rate decisions behind them and could grasp for direction amid trade war headlines while the FTSE 100 will wade through continued Brexit uncertainty.

Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears

Chart Legend:

Oil = Black

DXY = Green

XAUUSD = Gold

