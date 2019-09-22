Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears

Traders should know how to confidently approach, enter and exit both Bull or Bear markets. Need some insight into it? Get it from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/GhvvFrB3gz https://t.co/JxyCkhOHSS

What is the biggest obstacle a trader needs to overcome to be successful? Find out from @JWagnerFXTrader here: https://t.co/7nWHSApUzS #FOMOintrading https://t.co/vXfEWo58RY

OECD warns of recession, central banks unleash, and the $USD builds breakout pressure. Get your update from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/UKg6wfl8PB

What are the 6 common mistakes traders make? Is #FOMO a common mistake? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/B7hOpGEHMp #FOMOintrading https://t.co/WOYk6lOJur

All currencies are not the same; emerging market #FX trades differently than developed market FX. Find out how these currencies differ, from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/BH8oal18sz https://t.co/IvomjZw0Bc

Currency markets may be battered by breakneck volatility if a slowdown in global economic growth triggers a collapse in the fragile market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/KfjjtaXs7b https://t.co/cacHq1RR9y

My weekend video: 'A #USDollar Break Looks Clear, What About the S&P 500?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/09/21/A-US-Dollar-Break-Looks-Clear-What-About-the-SP-500.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Kicklighter&utm_campaign=twr

How can you avoid #FOMOintrading with easy seven steps to creating a trading plan? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/y2UvtIRZAG https://t.co/I4JNoOxM6w

What is a doji morning star candlestick? How can you use it in your #tradingstrategy? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/w7Y4qj2Qkm https://t.co/TUEtdMJZ4I