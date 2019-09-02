Never miss a story from David Cottle

We have closed out the month of August – historically one of the most reserved periods of trading for the risk-leaning assets of the calendar year. What we face in September is one of the most heavily traded, volatile and under-performing periods of the year. What will that seasonal shift lead to when we consider the relentless pressure from trade wars, recession fears and monetary policy speculation?

US Dollar May Rise if Fed Commentary Cools Rate Cut Expectations

The US Dollar may rise if commentary from Fed officials throughout the week pour cold water over rising rate cut bets as financial markets grow more fragile.

Australian Dollar Battered Amid Market Turmoil Faces RBA and GDP

The Australian Dollar has got two huge economic data points on the schedule this week, but they may have to stray far from expectations to loosen overall risk appetite’s grip.

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rhetoric, US NFP Report

Fresh developments coming out of the US are likely to influence the price of gold amid overwhelming expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

FTSE 100 & S&P 500 Fundamental Forecast

FTSE 100 posts worst monthly performance of the year. Brexit induced volatility to return. S&P 500 challenges key resistance as eyes turn to ISM and NFP.

Crude Oil Prices Aim Lower Amid Trade War, Recession Fears

Crude oil prices are likely to prolong a four-month downtrend as trade war and recession fears undermine demand prospects for the cycle-sensitive commodity.

Currencies Performance Chart