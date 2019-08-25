The US Dollar, Japanese Yen and gold prices look to US GDP data as well as the escalating US-China trade war for directional cues.

Gold Prices May Rise if US GDP Data Boosts Fed Rate Cut Bets

Gold prices may be given a tailwind if US GDP data underwhelms and bolsters the case for accommodative policy measures, increasing the appeal of holding non-interest-bearing assets.

US Dollar Vulnerable to Slowing Durable Goods Orders, 2Q GDP Revision

The economic docket for the final week of August may produce headwinds for the Dollar as data prints coming out of the US are anticipated to show a slowing economy.

Weekly Euro Forecast: US-China Trade War Sparks Recovery; Eurozone Inflation Due

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” In a similar vein, the US Dollar’s woes due to the escalating US-China trade war leave the Euro in a place to benefit.

Australian Dollar Outlook Grim Unless Global Market Mood Improves

Things don't look great for the Australian Dollar either fundamentally or technically. Given the lack of domestic news points this week, it will probably take a global risk appetite revival to lift it.

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Oil Slumps as US-China Trade War Erupts

Crude oil is slumping into the close and next week may well see the move extend after China ramped-up their trade war with the US by imposing a fresh round of trade tariffs.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40, DAX 30 Fundamental Forecasts

The Dow Jones, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 will continue to take their cues from trade wars and monetary policy but may face pressure without the constant assurances from dovish commentary.

British Pound Hit By Trade War Crosswinds But Brexit Looms Large

The British Pound has not escaped the influence of the escalating US-China trade war, but Brexit remains the central concern for financial markets.