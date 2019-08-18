Scheduled event risk is starting to give way to sentiment and systemic fundamental concerns – a prospect that threatens volatility at a time of year when quiet is supposed to prevail. Trade wars are finding guidance from headlines that President Trump regularly tops, while recession fears are tied more closely to market measures. The Jackson Hole Symposium will present an opportunity for officials to discuss all of this.

Australian Dollar Bears Rule But May Not Turn Up Heat This Week

The Australian Dollar remains close to notable lows against its US counterpart and the market is still betting on aggressive rate cuts from the RBA

Sliding Crude Oil Can't Look to Jackson Hole For Price Support

Crude oil prices continue to drop as the economic data keep huge question marks glowering over likely demand levels.

US Dollar May Rise if Fed Minutes and Jackson Hole Spook Markets

The US Dollar may rise if the Fed meeting minutes and commentary at the Jackson Hole symposium spooks markets and boost demand for liquidity.

Sterling Price Weekly Forecast: Brexit Newsflow and Political Manoeuvres

Next week’s UK data vacuum will be filled by the latest political shenanigans with rumor and counter-rumor focusing on who is up to what, with who and why.

S&P 500, DAX Fundamental Forecast

The ominous sign stemming from the inversion of the US 2s10s provides yet another reminder that the global economic outlook is weakening.

Euro May Fall as ECB Easing Looms, Italy Flirts with Early Elections

The Euro may fall as dovish ECB meeting minutes and soft PMI data set the stage for easing in September while Italy flirts with early elections.

Chart Legend

Black = Oil (CL Futures)

Yellow = Gold (XAUUSD)

Green = USD (DXY Index)