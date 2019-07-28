Gold Prices May Suffer if FOMC Undermines Dovish Expectations

Gold prices may look increasingly overpriced if the FOMC rate decision and commentary fall short of the market’s comparatively more dovish expectations, opening the door to weakness.

Australian Dollar Could Struggle as Crucial Inflation Data Loom

Australian Dollar market focus has returned with a vengeance to domestic monetary policy prospects. It’s likely to stay there this week, which is bad news for resurgent bulls.

Euro Weekly Forecast: ECB Stimulus Primed and Ready as Outlook Sours

The outlook for the Euro-Zone economy remains gloomy and with fresh central bank stimulus on the way, the path of least resistance for the Euro remains lower.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecast

Earnings season continues next week, but a series of central bank decisions will look to wrestle the market’s focus back to monetary policy.

US Dollar Seems to be Biased Upward on FOMC Rate Decision

The US Dollar seems more likely to rise than fall after the FOMC monetary policy announcement even as an interest rate cut is overwhelmingly expected.