Never miss a story from David Cottle

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Cottle

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Gold Prices May Suffer if FOMC Undermines Dovish Expectations

Gold prices may look increasingly overpriced if the FOMC rate decision and commentary fall short of the market’s comparatively more dovish expectations, opening the door to weakness.

Australian Dollar Could Struggle as Crucial Inflation Data Loom

Australian Dollar market focus has returned with a vengeance to domestic monetary policy prospects. It’s likely to stay there this week, which is bad news for resurgent bulls.

Euro Weekly Forecast: ECB Stimulus Primed and Ready as Outlook Sours

The outlook for the Euro-Zone economy remains gloomy and with fresh central bank stimulus on the way, the path of least resistance for the Euro remains lower.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecast

Earnings season continues next week, but a series of central bank decisions will look to wrestle the market’s focus back to monetary policy.

US Dollar Seems to be Biased Upward on FOMC Rate Decision

The US Dollar seems more likely to rise than fall after the FOMC monetary policy announcement even as an interest rate cut is overwhelmingly expected.

Currency Performance Chart SPX, DXY, XAUUSD, Oil Price Chart