Gold Prices Target 2019 High as Fed Sets Course to Cut Interest Rates

Fresh data prints coming out of the US may do little to curb gold prices as the Federal Reserve appears to be on a preset course to reduce the benchmark interest rate.

Crude Oil Prices May Oscillate Between Iran Risks, China GDP

Crude oil prices may find themselves oscillating between political risk in Iran and weak economic data, which might create selling pressure in the cycle-linked commodity.

Australian Dollar Faces Busy Week, But Probably No Game Changer

From RBA minutes through to employment data and Chinese growth numbers, this won’t be a quiet time for Australian Dollar watchers.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Fundamental Forecast

Earnings season has arrived, and the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 will pay close attention the country’s largest stocks and their quarterly performances.

US Dollar May Rise as Worried Markets Search For Safe Harbor

The US Dollar may rise as investors’ focus shifts from the likelihood of Fed rate cuts to the reasons for them, souring sentiment and boosting demand for haven assets.