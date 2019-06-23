GBP Eyeing G-20 Summit, UK GDP After BoE Sends Chilling Message

Sterling traders will be nervously eyeing UK GDP and the G-20 summit after the BoE sent a chilling message about their outlook for Brexit and growth risks.

US Dollar Outlook Mired by Bets for Fed Rate Cut in July

Fresh data prints coming out of the US economy may do little to heighten the appeal of the Dollar as the Federal Reserve alters the forward guidance for monetary policy.

Australian Dollar Still Mired But Could Ride Fed's Risk Wave Higher

The Australian Dollar still lacks interest rate support of its own but a Fed-inspired revival in risk appetite could see it make further gains, albeit within its dominant downtrend.

Gold Weekly Forecast: A Perfect Storm of Rates and Risk

Gold (XAU) bulls have had a storming week with the precious metal up nearly $80 at one stage this week, touching levels last seen in September 2013. And with technical resistance breaking down, higher prices are a distinct possibility.

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, ASX 200 Weekly Forecast

With the central bank extravaganza behind them, the Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 and ASX 200 should look to enjoy a short-term tailwind from widespread dovishness.

Crude Oil Prices Cast Worried Eye on G20 Summit, Iran a Wildcard

Crude oil prices are eyeing a critical G20 summit where the US and China are expected to resume trade negotiations. Building tensions with Iran are a wildcard.

