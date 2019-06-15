Weekly Trading Forecast: Fed Hopes Compete with Trade War Fears

A week ago, it seemed that some relief from trade wars would filter through to stimulate further relief rallies. As we move into the new trading week, it is clear that this persistent theme is once again firmly a concern – and reinforced by flagging economic growth. Will Fed support offer enough relief to prevent a sentiment cave in?

US Dollar (USD) Weekly Forecast: Fed to Confirm Interest Rate U-Turn

The US dollar (USD)is biding time ahead of next week’s FOMC monetary policy decision where it is expected that Chair Jerome Powell will indicate that interest rate cuts are coming with the July meeting the most likely starting point.

Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Outlook Tied to Fed Meeting, Interest Rate Forecast

Gold prices have rallied in recent weeks as Federal Reserve interest rate cut expectations have been aggressively dragged forward. But if the FOMC doesn’t confirm the market consensus that the Fed cut cycle is about to begin, gold prices may have difficult continuing higher in the short-term.

S&P 500, DAX, FTSE 100 Fundamental Forecast: Eyes on Fed, ECB and BoE

S&P 500, DAX and FTSE 100 look to Fed, ECB and BoE monetary policy outlook.

Euro at Risk as the ECB Sets Up for a Dovish Policy Trajectory

The Euro may come under pressure as the ECB Forum drafts a dovish policy path while EU bigwigs pick its next President with an eye on that vision’s execution.

Australian Dollar Won't Be Spared By This Week's Focus On the Fed

The Australian Dollar faces too many headwinds for anything other than bearishness now, even if the Fed may take some attention away from it in the coming week.

GBPUSD Rate Outlook Hinges on Bank of England (BoE) Forward Guidance

The Bank of England (BoE) meeting on June 20 may shake up the near-term outlook for the British Pound if the central bank alters the forward guidance for monetary policy.

Crude Oil Prices May Seesaw Between Iran Politics, Growth Sentiment

The Euro put in for a notable retreat through the second half of last week, but its reversal is not as intense as EURUSD may insinuate. Will momentum spread in the week ahead?

