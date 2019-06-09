Trade wars persist and the outlook for global growth is slowly eroding, yet that may inadvertently prove the charge that speculative investors have sought. With core and external risks rising, calls for the central banks to step into to provide relief have risen to a fever pitch. After the Fed Chair’s remarks last week, the market’s assumption of another infusion has clearly taken over.

Gold Prices Ride Trade-War, Low Yield Wave But Rally May Pause

These dubious days for the global economy are unsurprisingly pretty good ones for gold. However, the metal has risen sharply and bulls may not feel ready to push on higher yet

AUD at Risk From Employment Data, Trade War, Slower Global Growth

The cycle-sensitive Australian Dollar is at risk from employment data and trade war developments which are undermining global growth prospects.

Dow Jones, FTSE 100, ASX 200 Fundamental Forecast

The Dow Jones, FTSE 100 and ASX 200 face a relatively quiet week from a data perspective, which may see overarching market themes take control.

Euro Forecast: Firm ECB to Keep EURUSD Price Bid

Will the Euro climb higher on the back of a steady ECB and confirm the topside breakout in spot EURUSD?

OPEC+ Attempts to Curb Bear Market as Russia Favors Oil Around $60-65

Efforts by OPEC and its allies may curb the recent selloff in the price of oil as the group remains committed in stabilizing the energy market.

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Price Rallies to a 2-Week High

Sterling (GBP) is expected to remain around current levels over the week, with little Brexit news of late to spark volatility. The process of choosing the next Conservative leader, and Prime Minister, begins next Monday at the start of a week front-loaded full of heavyweight UK data releases.

