Never miss a story from David Song

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Song

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Weekly Trading Forecast: How Will Risk Trends and Dollar Fair as Trade Wars Escalate?

AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBA Amid Bets for 25bp Rate Cut

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision is likely to shake up the near-term outlook for AUD/USD amid bets for a 25bp rate-cut.

S&P 500 DAX Fundamental Forecast: ECB, NFP and Fed's Powell in Focus

Sell in May and go away was evident with global indices on the backfoot as trade war tensions escalated. Equity markets will be looking to ECB, NFP and Fed’s Powell for a change in fortune.

Japanese Yen Remains Biased Higher But Could Struggle This Week

These are good times for haven assets like the Japanese Yen, but the coming week’s events may just see some revival of risk appetite, short term though it will probably be.

US Dollar Biased Higher as Haven Flows Trump Fed Rate Cut Bets

The US Dollar seems biased higher as haven-seeking demand overwhelms Fed interest rate cut speculation amid escalating trade wars.

Euro Nervously Eyes ECB Rate Decision, Turmoil in Italy, Trade Wars

Euro traders will find themselves hot under the collar as the ECB announces its rate decision and will likely revise its growth outlook downward.