NZD/USD Weekly Fundamental Forecast: RBNZ Hike May do Little for NZD

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies, Gas and Drought Remain a Worry
2022-08-13 22:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: At Resistance, Parity Retest Could Come Next
2022-08-12 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Delicately Climbs as Fed Re-Affirms Rate Hikes Post Data. Where to for DXY?
2022-08-12 05:00:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Crude Surges Off Support- WTI Levels
2022-08-11 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-13 07:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-12 14:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Fights Pivot Bets and Short Covering Slows
2022-08-13 17:00:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold, Silver at Resistance- Decision Time
2022-08-12 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast – UK Inflation May Hit Double-Figures
2022-08-12 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Shrugs Off Marginally Better UK Growth Data
2022-08-12 06:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly Low After Failing to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-11 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-11 14:04:00
More View more
NZD/USD Weekly Fundamental Forecast: RBNZ Hike May do Little for NZD

NZD/USD Weekly Fundamental Forecast: RBNZ Hike May do Little for NZD

Richard Snow, Analyst

NZD/USD Weekly Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • NZD/USD remains dependent on the USD despite leading up to another official cash rate hike
  • NZD weighed down by proximity to China as US-China tensions flare up
Advertisement

NZD/USD Rises on Softer USD Despite - Remains USD Dependent

The recent NZD/USD bullish move has more to do with a softer dollar than kiwi strength. Fundamentally, NZD relies on commodity prices and the general state of the global economy but more importantly, China. The recent decline in commodity/agriculture prices has attributed to the longer-term decline in the kiwi dollar. Furthermore, the planned period of demand destruction by major central banks has resulted in a lower level of aggregate demand as corporations and consumers tighten their belts during this time of exceptionally high inflation.

NZD/USD Daily Chart Rising up to Resistance Ahead of RBNZ Rate Hike

NZD/USD Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The bearish bias of this piece stems from the directional dependence on the US dollar instead of the NZD (despite the fact we are days away from the RBNZ meeting); and a general easing in commodity prices. Furthermore, the kiwi dollar may be weighed down by its proximity to China as US-China tensions drag on.

Markets currently expect another 50-basis point hike on Wednesday which will result in the official cash rate rising to 3%.

Market Implied Probabilities of the RBNZ rate hike:

Implied Probabilities of RBNZ rate hike

Source: Refinitiv

RBNZ with Plenty Leeway to Hike on Wednesday

The RBNZ – like many major central banks – seeks to uphold its mandate of creating full employment and maintaining purchasing power. Currently, the New Zealand job market is extremely tight boasting an unemployment figure of 3.2%. Central bankers often look at this figure (rightly or wrongly) when assessing how aggressive to hike and the fact that unemployment remains tight allows central bankers to remain aggressive.

Unemployment Rate- New Zeland

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

Looking at CPI, the latest data print sees this at 7.3%, much higher than the 2% target – providing further urgency to continue hiking rates at the same cadence.

New Zealand CPI Data Since 1 January 2020

CPI- New Zeland

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

Risk Events for the Week Ahead

Next week there is a lot of GDP and Inflation data scheduled for a number of major economies but New Zealand and US specific data is rather light. On Wednesday we see the Reserve Bank of New Zealand press conference as well as U S retail sales for July and finally we have the FOMC minutes.

Economic Calendar

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Weekly Fundamental Forecast: RBNZ Hike May do Little for NZD
NZD/USD Weekly Fundamental Forecast: RBNZ Hike May do Little for NZD
2022-08-14 03:00:00
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies, Gas and Drought Remain a Worry
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies, Gas and Drought Remain a Worry
2022-08-13 22:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Fights Pivot Bets and Short Covering Slows
Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Fights Pivot Bets and Short Covering Slows
2022-08-13 17:00:00
US Dollar Vulnerable to Less Hawkish FOMC Minutes
US Dollar Vulnerable to Less Hawkish FOMC Minutes
2022-08-13 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish