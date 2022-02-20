New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Sits Between RBNZ Hikes and Ukraine Tensions

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Create Downside Risks for EUR/USD
2022-02-19 22:00:00
EUR/USD Looks Primed for Gains on ECB Bets if Russia-Ukraine Crisis Fades
2022-02-18 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Fades on Iranian Discussions Despite Weak USD
2022-02-18 09:00:00
British Pound Pops Higher as Ukraine Risks Ebb and Flow. Will GBP/USD Break Higher?
2022-02-18 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: The Big Plunge
2022-02-19 08:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecasts: Bears Brewing, Bullard Ahead
2022-02-17 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold to Outperform on Rising US Inflation
2022-02-19 19:00:00
Evacuations Begin as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate into the Weekend
2022-02-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Cable Awaits BoE MPC Speeches Next Week
2022-02-18 16:00:00
British Pound Pops Higher as Ukraine Risks Ebb and Flow. Will GBP/USD Break Higher?
2022-02-18 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Pops Higher as Ukraine Risks Ebb and Flow. Will GBP/USD Break Higher?
2022-02-18 06:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly Low After Failing to Clear 2022 Opening Range
2022-02-17 23:00:00
More View more
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Sits Between RBNZ Hikes and Ukraine Tensions

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Sits Between RBNZ Hikes and Ukraine Tensions

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist
Please add a description for the image.

New Zealand Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

The sentiment-linked New Zealand Dollar aimed cautiously higher this past week despite another wobbly week for global stock markets. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite declined about 1.5% and 1.1% respectively. Things also did not look well in Europe and Asia. The FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nikkei 225 fell 1.9%m 2.5% and 2.1% respectively.

What might explain the divergence between the Kiwi Dollar and market sentiment? Will this continue in the week ahead? One likely source is fading hawkish Federal Reserve monetary policy expectations. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, odds of a 50-basis point hike in March declined to about 21% compared to almost 50% a week ago. That helped weaken the US Dollar, boosting NZD.

Geopolitical tensions and less-hawkish Fedspeak were likely causes of this. All eyes next week will be on a meeting between the US and Russia. The former still believes that the latter is poised for an attack. Watch out if more Fed policymakers reference Ukraine. Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams said he did not see a ‘compelling argument’ for a large first-rate increase.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s first interest rate decision of the year is in focus on February 23rd. The central bank is expected to raise rates to 1.00% against 0.75% prior. Almost 7 rate hikes are priced in from overnight index swaps this year, making for what could be a potentially aggressive tightening cycle. This does mean that the central bank has a lot of expectations to meet.

Fourth-quarter New Zealand inflation and labor market data did surprise to the upside, making the case for an aggressive RBNZ. Still, the risk for the Kiwi Dollar could be tilted to the downside if the central bank does not manage to live up to such aggressive hawkish bets. This may result in a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” situation.

On the other hand, taking a close look at the chart below, a majors-based New Zealand Dollar index can be seen struggling to follow the push higher in local 10-year government bond yields. The latter is a sign of increasing hawkish RBNZ policy bets. So perhaps the Kiwi Dollar has some catching up to do. Still, it is difficult to ignore the negative impact of fading market sentiment. With that in mind, it is a neutral call for the NZD in the week ahead.

New Zealand Dollar Versus Bond Yields and Market Sentiment

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Sits Between RBNZ Hikes and Ukraine Tensions

Chart Created Using TradingView

*Majors-based NZD index averages NZD against USD, EUR, GBP and JPY

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Create Downside Risks for EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Create Downside Risks for EUR/USD
2022-02-19 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold to Outperform on Rising US Inflation
Gold Price Forecast: Gold to Outperform on Rising US Inflation
2022-02-19 19:00:00
Evacuations Begin as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate into the Weekend
Evacuations Begin as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate into the Weekend
2022-02-19 16:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Sinking Into Support
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Sinking Into Support
2022-02-19 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR