EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Do S&P 500 and Tesla Record Runs Signal a Bubble, EURUSD Tests Range
2020-08-22 03:17:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Fading, Will European PMIs Rekindle Bulls?
2020-08-21 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast for Next Week: Inaction to Turn into Action?
2020-08-22 01:00:00
Crude Oil May Rise on Renewed US-Iran Tensions Ahead of 2020 Election
2020-08-20 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Economic Symposium
2020-08-21 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Recovery Stalls Below Record High- XAU/USD Levels
2020-08-20 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Beat Expectations Underpinning Recent Sterling Strength
2020-08-21 09:08:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Seasonal Volatility May Fuel JPY Recovery
2020-08-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: USDJPY Bulls Look to PMI Data to Stem the Tide
2020-08-21 11:00:00
Real Time News
  • Long wick candles are recurrent within the forex market. This makes understanding the meaning behind these candles invaluable to any trader to comprehend the market dynamics during a specific period. Learn about the importance of extended wicks here: https://t.co/RozgyierGG https://t.co/ySfLmbYVuo
  • USD/MXN: From a pure technical standpoint, the wedge needs more time, maybe another couple of weeks to really mature. Get your USD/MXN technical analysis here: https://t.co/83IfDMSmz1 https://t.co/fDEdZYLlWk
  • What does next week hold with holiday trade competing for control against the Jackson Hole Symposium and high-profile systemic risk? I discuss key measures of a bubble and under what circumstances that may spur trend reversion in this weekend video: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/08/22/Do-SP-500-and-Tesla-Record-Runs-Signal-a-Bubble-EURUSD-Tests-Range.html
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out:https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/3fZOOzvwsl
  • USD/JPY appears to be trading back within a channel, nearing a zone of support. Get your USD/JPY market update here: https://t.co/OI7TvPviOM https://t.co/TlAJtVOmJN
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/1G7CRsegRX https://t.co/wmdH2WFjym
  • USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/7HzovoH1fH https://t.co/gKRbqp990G
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn more about controlling greed here:https://t.co/vggFTHw2m8 https://t.co/iyCh0mxluu
  • The Japanese Yen may extend recent declines after breaching key chart support. AUD/JPY is eyeing fresh yearly highs and EUR/JPY is stalling ahead of key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/4plMMuiinY https://t.co/4gCKOyqThZ
  • The US Dollar traded lower against most #ASEAN currencies last week. The IDR and PHP are eyeing the Indonesian and Philippine central bank with US-China trade talks postponed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/fWSlbP0ku1 https://t.co/I3siLrzHpf
Japanese Yen Outlook: Seasonal Volatility May Fuel JPY Recovery

Japanese Yen Outlook: Seasonal Volatility May Fuel JPY Recovery

2020-08-22 12:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
USDJPY Price CHart

Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast, Bank of Japan, Shinzo Abe, US-China – Talking Points:

  • Seasonal volatility suggests that the Japanese Yen may outperform its major counterparts in the coming weeks
  • US-China tensions threaten to sour sentiment and could buoy haven-associated assets
  • Record government debt issuance could force the Bank of Japan’s hand and limit JPY’s potential upside.

JPY Fundamental Forecast: Mixed

The haven-associated Japanese Yen’s sensitivity to volatility may buoy the under-fire currency in the coming weeks, if escalating geopolitical tensions and a stuttering global economic recovery notably sour market sentiment.

The market’s fear-gauge – the Volatility Index or VIX – has steadily drifted lower since peaking on March 18, as central bank’s around the world injected an unprecedented amount of liquidity into the financial system in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This substantial increase in liquidity appears to have suppressed volatility for the time being, directing the VIX lower and in turn dragging the ‘safe haven’ Japanese Yen along for the ride.

However, the seasonal nature of the VIX suggests a resurgence of volatility could be in the offing. The volatility index has climbed 33.76% on average over the last five years in August and is currently down 5.1% heading into the tail-end of the month.

Moreover, a multitude of fundamental headwinds could potentially trigger a flight to safety as the summer lull draws to an end, with an expected increase in volume at the beginning of September potentially exacerbating market volatility and possibly fueling the Japanese Yen.

JPY Index** vs Volatility Index (VIX)

JPY Index vs VIX

JPY Index daily chart created using TradingView

**JPY Index averages CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

US-China Tensions Likely to Escalate Ahead of Elections

The surprisingly muted response seen in financial markets in the face of escalating US-China tensions may be indicative of a market dismissing the vitriolic rhetoric as mere posturing ahead of US elections in November.

Nevertheless, President Donald Trump’s recent measures prohibiting US firms from doing business with Chinese-owned WeChat and TikTok could incite a tit-for-tat response from Beijing, potentially resulting in similar measures being imposed on the likes of Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Moreover, the future of the phase-one trade deal signed in January looks anything but concrete after President Trump cancelled planned talks last weekend, stating that “I don’t want to talk to China right now” and that the “trade deal means less to me now”.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Although a complete breakdown in talks seems relatively unlikely given Beijing’s willingness to reschedule negotiations, further delays and cancellations will probably weigh on investor sentiment.

With that in mind, traders should continue to monitor US-China headlines, as a complete deterioration in trade relations is more than likely to induce a sustained period of risk aversion and drive the Japanese Yen higher against its major counterparts.

Record Bond Issuance May Cap JPY

Counterbalancing the potential bullish drivers of the Japanese Yen is the recent surge in government bond issuance on the back of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s $2.2 trillion stimulus plan.

With debt issuance estimated to rise over 60% in 2020, lack of global demand may force the Bank of Japan to increase its purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) to continue effectively implementing yield curve control.

Furthermore, consumer price inflation remains drastically lower than the mandated rate of 2% and could encourage the BoJ to expand its current stimulus measures. Core consumer prices in Japan stayed at 0% for the second consecutive month in July.

Therefore, accommodative monetary policy settings may limit the potential upside for the Japanese Yen during periods of volatility. That may potentially prevent a true reversal in the ‘safe haven’ currency’s decline from the highs of March until policymakers actively roll back existing stimulus measures.

Japan Core Inflation Rate

Japan Core Inflation

Source – TradingEconomics

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Fading, Will European PMIs Rekindle Bulls?
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Fading, Will European PMIs Rekindle Bulls?
2020-08-21 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Economic Symposium
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Economic Symposium
2020-08-21 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
