EUR/USD
EURO TECHNICAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-21 04:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-12-20 17:23:00
GBP/USD
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support
2019-12-20 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Pressured as Big Problems Seem to Fade
2019-12-22 10:00:00
USD/JPY Jumps to Session Highs as the Dollar Gains on US Data
2019-12-20 15:40:00
Gold
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2019-12-20 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-21 10:00:00
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
Japanese Yen Pressured as Big Problems Seem to Fade

Japanese Yen Pressured as Big Problems Seem to Fade

2019-12-22 10:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
The Japanese Yen sails into a new quarter and indeed a new year with some clear difficulties, at least if you’d like to be a bull. Will they last?Well, the currency’s vaunted ‘haven status’ has seen it increasingly out of favor as at least two of the global economy’s key concerns seem to have become less urgent. Front and center, of course, is the trade situation between China and the United States. The twists and turns of tariff impositions, threats of more and, rarer, signs of rapprochement, have kept investors on their toes all year.

Japanese Yen Pressured as Big Problems Seem to Fade

Now, however, a phase one trade deal appears to be in the offing. This isn’t the end, of course. The agreement seems to amount to very little more than a formalized ceasefire with the real meat of a trade settlement awaiting the world in phase two negotiations. No one knows how long these will take or what conclusion they’ll reach.While the two sides are still talking, risk appetite it likely to favor bolder currency bets than the Japanese Yen, with the likes of the Australian Dollar perhaps set for demand instead.However, as investors well know, there are bound to be setbacks, walkouts and spats along the way which will see things like the Yen and gold underpinned.

Looking for the full guide? Full Q1, 2020 Forecasts will be released on Monday, December 23.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

