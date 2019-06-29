Never miss a story from David Cottle

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Cottle

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Havens Still Required

The Japanese Yen has headed into a new calendar quarter on a high note, with its customary haven role underscoring demand which has brought USD/JPY down to its 2019 lows.

The currency has been supported by a range of economic uncertainties, of which two loom the largest. The first is the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China. There has been some cooling of rhetoric on this subject from both sides as May has slipped into June. A durable settlement clearly remains elusive, but any headlines suggesting that such an end is being actively and amicably sought could well see risk appetite revive, probably to the detriment of the Yen.

To read the full Japanese Yen Forecast, download the free guide from the DailyFX Trading Guides page

USDJPY

Technical Analysis: USDJPY Downtrend May Extend into Third Quarter

In the second quarter USDJPY technical forecast, I outlined a couple of brewing bullish and bearish candlestick formations that might have defined the outlook for months to come. At the time, price action hinted that the more likely scenario would be a resumption of the dominant downtrend from 2015. Heading into the third quarter of 2019, that is looking to be the more likely outcome.

To read the full Japanese Yen Forecast, download the free guide from the DailyFX Trading Guides page

USD/JPY Monthly Chart

USDJPY