Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
2022-08-05 12:00:00
EUR/USD Update: EURUSD Rallies Ahead of NFP, Trading Range in Focus
2022-08-05 08:05:00
2022-08-05 08:05:00
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump Despite US Dollar Sliding. Fresh lows for WTI?
2022-08-05 05:00:00
2022-08-05 05:00:00
Oil Prices Eyes February Low Following Upward Adjustment in OPEC Output
2022-08-04 21:30:00
2022-08-04 21:30:00
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Price Action: Are Bears Done For?
2022-08-04 16:00:00
2022-08-04 16:00:00
Gold Price Short-term Technical Outlook: Gold Rally Halted by NFP
2022-08-05 13:30:00
2022-08-05 13:30:00
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 50bps, Highest in 27 Years
2022-08-04 11:18:00
2022-08-04 11:18:00
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Resumes Slide Against US Dollar. Will USD/JPY Break Resistance?
2022-08-04 02:30:00
2022-08-04 02:30:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Expects A Recession, Sterling Breakdown

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Expects A Recession, Sterling Breakdown

Justin McQueen, Strategist

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Bank of England Projects a UK Recession
  • GBP/USD Retests 1.20

The Bank of England delivered the largest rate hike since 1995, with a 50bps rise in the Bank Rate. However, they also delivered arguably one of the most dovish 50bps hikes in history, thus weighing on the Pound to retest the 1.20 handle against the greenback. The BoE projects the UK to enter a recession in Q3, lasting five quarters with GDP falling to 2.1%. What’s more, the BoE raised their expectations of peak inflation, now seen at 13.3% in October, up from above 11%. As such, the Pound, which has been the poster child of stagflation will continue to face downside risks.

Elsewhere, the BoE also highlighted that based on market implied rates, which see the Bank Rate going to 3%, inflation over the three-year horizon is projected to fall to 0.8%. The lowest projection ever over this horizon, therefore sending a clear message that not only do markets remain far too aggressive on the BoE tightening but also that rate cuts could be coming sooner than expected.

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Expects A Recession, Sterling Breakdown

Source: Bank of England

Meanwhile, in the US, stellar Non-Farm Payrolls have partially reduced those recession concerns for now and more importantly, pushed back on the notion that Powell provided a Fed pivot in his recent post-Fed decision press conference. That being said, as we look to next week, the big focus will be on the US CPI report. Should we see another topside surprise, this would likely fuel a break of 1.20 in Cable, while a downside miss puts 1.22 back in focus.

MARKET REACTION TO US CPI

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Expects A Recession, Sterling Breakdown

The Need to Know Complete Guide on Trading the Pound (GBP)

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement