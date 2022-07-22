News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Breaking News: German and EZ PMI's Touch Contractionary Territory, Parity Resurgence?
2022-07-22 08:17:00
2022-07-22 08:17:00
EURUSD Response to ECB Decision Explained, PMIs to Direct Recession Fears
2022-07-22 02:30:00
2022-07-22 02:30:00
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
2022-07-21 00:30:00
2022-07-21 00:30:00
UK Oil – Looking to Rotate, Wave 4 Correction Completed and Rejected off 200 Moving Average
2022-07-20 15:30:00
2022-07-20 15:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Extend Recovery as Tesla Soars, Energy Stocks Dive on Oil Slump
2022-07-21 19:49:00
2022-07-21 19:49:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast: DJI Rebound Faces Downtrend Resistance
2022-07-21 18:30:00
2022-07-21 18:30:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Charts Indicate Further Losses Ahead for XAU, XAG
2022-07-22 20:00:00
2022-07-22 20:00:00
Gold Price Recovery Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-07-21 21:30:00
2022-07-21 21:30:00
GBP/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Hawkish Fed Forward Guidance
2022-07-22 16:00:00
2022-07-22 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggles Despite UK PMIs
2022-07-22 11:01:00
2022-07-22 11:01:00
USD/JPY Outlook – Drifting Lower Ahead of a Big US Data and Event Week
2022-07-22 09:30:00
2022-07-22 09:30:00
GBP/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Hawkish Fed Forward Guidance

David Song, Strategist

British Pound Talking Points

GBP/USD continues to retrace the decline from earlier this month despite the limited reaction to the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the Federal Reserve interest rate decision may undermine the recent rebound in the exchange rate if the central bank steps up its effort to combat inflation.

Fundamental Forecast for British Pound: Neutral

GBP/USD halts a three-week decline as it extends the rebound from the yearly low (1.1760), and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery over the coming days as it initiates a series of higher highs and lows.

GBP/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Hawkish Fed Forward Guidance

However, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision may influence the near-term outlook for GBP/USD as the central bank is expected to deliver another 75bp rate hike, and Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may prepare US households and businesses for a restrictive policy as the central bank struggles to curb inflation.

In turn, the recent rebound in GBP/USD may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as the FOMC appears to be on track to implement higher interest rates throughout the remainder of the year, but a shift in the forward guidance for monetary policy may lead to a larger recovery in the exchange rate if the committee looks to take a break from its hiking cycle.

With that said, GBP/USD may continue to retrace the decline from earlier this month should the FOMC lay out plans to keep the Fed Funds rate around neutral, but the exchange rate may struggle to retain the advance from the yearly low (1.1760) if the central bank stays on track to implement additional rate hikes in 2022.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

