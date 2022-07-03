British Pound Q3 2022 Forecast: The Bank of England - It’s Time to Decide

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out Bullish Reversal Pattern, But Caution is Warranted
2022-07-03 10:30:00
Euro Q3 2022 Forecast: Euro May Fall Anew as Debt Crisis Fears Dilute ECB Rate Hikes
2022-07-02 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 2022 Forecast: Rising Output to Coincide with Easing Demand
2022-07-02 13:30:00
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Remain Pressured as Risk Aversion Bites
2022-07-01 13:14:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-07-01 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 2022 Forecast: Fundamental Outlook Weakens
2022-07-02 19:30:00
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-01 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 2022 Forecast: The Bank of England - It’s Time to Decide
2022-07-03 13:30:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Can Sterling Recover or Will Bears Remain in Control?
2022-07-02 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Forecast: Will a Weak Yen Push the BoJ into Action?
2022-07-03 01:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
2022-07-02 00:00:00
More View more
British Pound Q3 2022 Forecast: The Bank of England - It’s Time to Decide

British Pound Q3 2022 Forecast: The Bank of England - It’s Time to Decide

Nick Cawley, Strategist

The second quarter of the year has been a tricky three months for the Bank of England (BoE) as inflation continued to soar - and is expected to rise further - while growth slowed to a crawl, sparking fears that the UK may enter a recession (two consecutive quarters of negative growth). While the BoE may argue that it has been dealt a bad hand of cards, their reaction to runaway inflation now looks like it is has been too little, too late. UK headline inflation is now over 9% and, if the BoE’s forecasts are correct, it is set to hit double-digits in the coming months, with the soaring price of fuel and food continuing to hit the UK consumer hard. The inflation genie is well and truly out of the bottle and the UK central bank may need to double down on rate hikes to try and get price pressures under control.

Bank of England Growth Chart

British Pound Q3 2022 Forecast: The Bank of England - It’s Time to Decide

Source: TradingEconomic.com

In the Q2 forecast we looked at the inflation/growth puzzle that the BoE needs to solve and recent data show this situation worsening. Inflation continues to soar while the latest, monthly, UK GDP data shows the economy not just slowing down but going into reverse. While April’s figure was hit by a slowdown in the coronavirus test and trace program to the tune of 0.4% GDP, data showed contraction across all sectors in the UK economy. With UK Q2 and Q3 growth expected to be flat, there is a real chance that a further economic downturn will send the UK into a recession. This in turn leaves the UK central bank facing the tricky problem of quelling inflation while leaving the UK economy with enough room to grow.

UK Economy Chart

British Pound Q3 2022 Forecast: The Bank of England - It’s Time to Decide

Source: TradingEconomic.com

The UK labor market remains in robust health, and while this is good for the UK population as a whole, it also presents another challenge for the BoE, wage inflation. Companies are finding it difficult to hire and those that can are having to pay higher wages due to a combination of inflation and a tight labor market.

Unemployment Rate Graph

British Pound Q3 2022 Forecast: The Bank of England - It’s Time to Decide

Source: ONS LFS

The British Pound Outlook for Q3

The UK is not alone in facing testing times ahead with developed markets across the globe battling inflation and slowing growth. The U.S. after a slow start has been hiking interest rates at a record pace, while the ECB will soon take its Bank Rate out of negative territory and start its own quantitative tightening program.

The British Pound if looked at in isolation against the US dollar has performed poorly, with cable down around 10 big figures since the start of Q2. However, Sterling’s effective exchange rate index is flat over the last year, highlighting the strength of the US dollar. This US dollar strength is starting to weaken as markets begin to price in a recession in the United States. US Treasury yields are falling from their recent highs as these recession fears grow, leaving the US dollar struggling to make further upside.

Sterling Effective Exchange Rate Index

British Pound Q3 2022 Forecast: The Bank of England - It’s Time to Decide

Source: ons.gov.uk

Away from the economic backdrop, the British Pound is under pressure from the UK political arena. PM Boris Johnson continues to lose the support of the British public and those within the Conservative party, as one faux pas follows another. The Prime Minister still retains enough support within his party to continue, but it will not take too many ministerial resignations before this changes. Politics is weighing on Sterling.

The outlook for the British Pound may not be as negative as the economic and political backdrop suggests. Financial markets are very efficient and price in expectations and perceived problems ahead of time. The heavy sell-off in cable may be nearing its end, due mainly to a weakening US dollar, while EURGBP looks rangebound and likely to stay that way. GBPJPY made a six-year high in Q2, due to the weakness in the Japanese Yen, and any drift lower in this pair may open fresh opportunities for GBPJPY as the Bank of Japan continues with its ultra-loose monetary policy.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Q3 2022 Forecast: Where’s the Bottom?
Bitcoin Q3 2022 Forecast: Where’s the Bottom?
2022-07-03 07:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Forecast: Will a Weak Yen Push the BoJ into Action?
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Forecast: Will a Weak Yen Push the BoJ into Action?
2022-07-03 01:30:00
Gold Q3 2022 Forecast: Fundamental Outlook Weakens
Gold Q3 2022 Forecast: Fundamental Outlook Weakens
2022-07-02 19:30:00
Oil Q3 2022 Forecast: Rising Output to Coincide with Easing Demand
Oil Q3 2022 Forecast: Rising Output to Coincide with Easing Demand
2022-07-02 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR