Pound Weekly Fundamental Forecast: Unflattering GBP Set to Continue

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Update: Recession Fears, as Reduced Russian Gas Grips Germany
2022-06-24 11:30:00
Euro May Break Seven-Year Floor vs. US Dollar, Fall Below Parity
2022-06-24 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Brent Finds Support as Focus Shifts to OPEC+ Next Week
2022-06-24 09:01:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bearish as Yields and Oil Drops
2022-06-24 08:01:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 08, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 32,936.00.
2022-06-24 17:23:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Rise as Investors Rethink Path of Inflation and Rate Hikes
2022-06-24 13:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 50-Day SMA
2022-06-23 21:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Coils as Inflation and Recession Odds Conflict
2022-06-23 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Weekly Fundamental Forecast: Unflattering GBP Set to Continue
2022-06-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal Week Holding is Bullish
2022-06-24 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bearish as Yields and Oil Drops
2022-06-24 08:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Pullback in US Yields Hampers DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-06-23 18:30:00
More View more
Pound Weekly Fundamental Forecast: Unflattering GBP Set to Continue

Pound Weekly Fundamental Forecast: Unflattering GBP Set to Continue

Richard Snow, Analyst

GBP/USD, Pound Sterling Weekly Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • Sterling unphased by UK inflation and retail data – bad news already priced in
  • US PCE inflation data is due and both UK and US final GDP figures to have limited effect on the market, barring any drastic surprises
Advertisement

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Pound Weekly Fundamental Forecast: Unflattering GBP Set to Continue

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The pound had some rather tricky data prints to navigate this last week with UK inflation and retail data alongside Jerome Powell’s two-day testimony. Inflation needs no introduction as it is surging in major economies and printed in line with expectations at 9.1%, up 0.1% from the April print. Higher than expected inflation prints, at a time when members of the Bank of England (BoE) have seemed hesitant to hike at the same pace as the Fed, can have a negative effect on the pound as it worsens the ‘cost of living squeeze’.

On Friday, we saw disappointing UK retail sales data (-4.7%) even though expectations of a 4.5% contraction were already anticipated. Price action was rather unphased as the cost-of-living squeeze is priced in and such data prints line up with current GBP sentiment. Jerome Powell then spoke about monetary policy developments at length, adding that the soft landing that was initially hoped for will prove to be challenging.

Major Risk Events Next Week

Despite the number of high importance events on the calendar, some data prints aren’t anticipated to have a significant effect on GBP/USD like the final Q1 GDP provided the print is inline or near enough to the prior readings. Jerome Powell is due to speak once more on Wednesday.

Thursday sees the final GDP print for the UK where the same logic applies and we then we see PCE inflation data. Core PCE has actually eased in prior prints, something Powell does not see as a convincing indication that inflation is subsiding and has called for more conclusive data before the Fed can consider altering their current aggressive approach. Then on Friday we have US ISM manufacturing PMI data which is anticipated to print at 55 (indicative of an expansionary manufacturing sector but nearing that 50 mark).

Pound Weekly Fundamental Forecast: Unflattering GBP Set to Continue

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

In the absence of positive GBP catalysts in the week ahead, there will be little to spur GBP/USD higher, apart from a weaker dollar. Therefore, the outlook for the pound leans more towards the bearish side.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-20 17:30:00
Weekly Fundamental Swiss Franc Forecast: Trajectory Changes After SNB
Weekly Fundamental Swiss Franc Forecast: Trajectory Changes After SNB
2022-06-19 21:00:00
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-19 16:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Outlook for the Week Ahead – Not Looking Good
Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Outlook for the Week Ahead – Not Looking Good
2022-06-19 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish