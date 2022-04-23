British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD at Risk of Further Losses as the UK Economy Weakens

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Slump as The US Dollar Runs Riot Across The FX Market
2022-04-22 10:15:00
EZ Economy Pulling in Different Directions as Factories Struggle but Services Shine
2022-04-22 08:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-22 06:30:00
DAX 40 Holds Ground Despite Russia Woes as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for German Stocks?
2022-04-21 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Search Support
2022-04-22 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Drop on Fed Powell Commentary. ASX 200 Trendline Break Eyed
2022-04-22 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU May Drop to 1,900 on Bearish Chart Setup
2022-04-22 20:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Gut Check- XAU/USD Bulls Eye Support
2022-04-21 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD at Risk of Further Losses as the UK Economy Weakens
2022-04-23 00:00:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-22 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-04-22 21:00:00
US Dollar Soars on Hawkish Powell Booting Bonds Lower as Yields Rise. Where to for USD?
2022-04-22 05:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Nasdaq 100 Down -2.4% Returns to Technical 'Bear Market'

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD at Risk of Further Losses as the UK Economy Weakens

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD at Risk of Further Losses as the UK Economy Weakens

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

GBP/USD WEEKLY FORECAST: BEARISH

  • The British Pound posts heavy losses against the U.S. dollar during the week, falling to its weakest level since September 2020
  • Cooling economic activity in the United Kingdom and soaring yields in the US are likely to weigh on GBP/USD in the near term
  • Technical signals are also bearish for Cable

Most read: US Dollar Quickly Claws Back to the Highs - Threatens Topside Break

The British Pound was on track to finish the week sharply lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday, pressured by weak UK economic data, soaring U.S. bond yields and some risk-off sentiment. During New York afternoon market hours, GBP/USD was down 1.44% to 1.2840 on the day and off 1.68% over the past five sessions, trading at lows not seen since September 2020.

Various UK reports on Friday morning, including retail sales, manufacturing output and services sector activity for March, surprised on the downside, a sign that the recovery is faltering and that the economy is starting the second quarter on a weaker footing as surging price pressures curtail demand.

With growth slowing rapidly, the Bank of England (BoE) may not be as aggressive as other central banks in its fight against inflation. This means that we may only see moderate interest rate increases in the coming months, rather than front-loaded hikes such as those entertained by the Federal Reserve, which is now seen raising borrowing costs by 50 bps at its meetings in May, June and possibly July.

Hawkish repricing of Fed policy has pushed the U.S. 2-year yield up 128 bps to 2.72% since March. The 2-year gilt has also drifted upwards, climbing 66 bps to 1.70% over the same period, but its advance has been more limited, a situation that has widened the rate differential enjoyed by the United States.

Looking ahead, there is little reason to be optimistic about sterling. The increasing probability that the UK economy will contract in the second quarter and that the BoE’s normalization cycle will underwhelm expectations may keep GBP/USD subdued or prompt the next leg lower in the exchange rate.

Another variable that may undermine the British pound in the near term and other high-beta currencies for that matter is deteriorating sentiment. In recent days, market volatility has been on the rise as stocks have plunged across the board. If vols levels climb further and equities extend their sell-off, demand for safe haven assets are likely to increase, boosting king U.S. dollar.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

In a technical analysis article published on Wednesday, I pointed out that price action signals were negative and that the development of a descending triangle pattern on the daily chart could portend further losses for GBP/USD. Since then, the bearish formation has been validated after the pair broke below support at 1.3000/1.2980, an event that has rejuvenated selling interest. In any case, with the recent moves, GBP/USD is approaching a key floor near 1.2830, defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the March 2020 low/June 2021 advance. Traders should watch this area carefully in the coming days, as a drop below it could reinforce the ongoing sell-off and pave the way for a retreat towards 1.2670, the measured target of the triangle breakout.

In the event of a bounce, initial resistance lies at 1.2980/1.300, but if buyers manage to overcome this hurdle decisively, we cannot rule out an climb towards 1.3055, followed by 1.3200. However, the bullish case seems a far-fetched scenario at this point, with the bears firmly entrenched in the driver's seat judging by the current price action.

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD at Risk of Further Losses as the UK Economy Weakens

GBP/USD chart prepared using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-22 08:00:00
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-22 06:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-22 06:30:00
AUD Forecast Q2 2022: Commodities and Central Banks in Focus
AUD Forecast Q2 2022: Commodities and Central Banks in Focus
2022-04-21 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR