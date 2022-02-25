News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-25 14:05:00
EU Economic Sentiment Edges Higher but Consumer Confidence Dips
2022-02-25 10:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Shipping Costs, Letters of Credit & Sanctions
2022-02-25 10:54:00
Nasdaq 100 Rebound May Inspire APAC Stock, Crude Oil and Gold Retreat
2022-02-25 01:30:00
Dow Jones Ekes Out Small Gain After Unwinding 860-Point Drop - Now What?
2022-02-24 22:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stocks Rocked as Russia Invades
2022-02-24 15:04:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Invasions Have Often Been Bullish
2022-02-25 12:40:00
US Preview: Gold, Oil and Equities Respond to Sanctions and Russian Advances
2022-02-25 12:00:00
Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week
2022-02-25 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-25 14:05:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with US Inflation Report on Tap
2022-02-24 21:00:00
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
Richard Snow,

Sterling Fundamental Forecast: Slightly Bullish

  • UK Prime Minister releases sanctions on Russian banks and Russian billionaires
  • UK consumers under pressure as energy, taxes and NHI contributions all set to increase
  • Large speculators flip net-long, what does this mean for the Pound?
Boris Johnson Announces Sanctions on Russia

In line with other NATO alliance members, the UK announced that five banks have had their assets frozen, along with three Russian billionaires – who are also said to have received travel bans. Such measures were described as the “first barrage” which could be extended if need be.

In addition, Russian parliamentarians who voted to recognize the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent territories would also be sanctioned. In the coming weeks, British firms would be prevented form doing business in Donetsk and Lugansk as is the case in Crimea which was annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

UK Consumers Pessimistic about the UK Economy

The UK consumer confidence survey, compiled by Gfk recorded its sharpest month on month drop in February since the start of the pandemic. The figure has been trending lower since November and dropped from -19 to -26.

UK consumers expressed concern over energy and food price rises, increased taxation and rising interest rates, putting pressure on disposable income and the potential for greater levels of indebtedness. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced measures to try soften the burden on the consumer but has failed to rule out increases in social welfare contributions as it is necessary to pay for health care.

Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Large Speculators Flip Net-Long on Sterling (GBP)

After a long period where hedge funds and other large speculators piled into Sterling short positions, we are now seeing a change in ‘smart money’ sentiment as long positions narrowly outweigh shorts. This however, may simply be the result of profit taking from extreme short positioning instead of an outright sentiment reversal. The above point becomes clearer after examining the drastic reduction in shorts while longs picked up to a much lesser extent.

Long and Short Sterling Positions and GBP/USD Overlay, CFTC Data

Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week

Source: Refinitiv, CFTC, CoT Report prepared by Richard Snow

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

Major Risk Events for the Week Ahead

Admittedly, the economic calendar has taken a back seat for much of this week as conflict broke out in Ukraine. The unfolding military action been the main driver in global markets but the immediate pullback in gold, oil, and risk-correlated FX currencies like the AUD and GBP suggest that we may have already reached the period of ‘peak shock’.

Slightly Bullish GBP/USD

The bullish bias heading into next week is based on the almost immediate recovery in risk assets and the early stages of a return to talks as the Kremlin expressed it is open to talks in Minsk.

However, economic data of high importance is still unlikely to significantly move markets as the geopolitical situation remains uncertain. Next week we see US PMIs and NFP data in the absence of high importance GBP scheduled events.

Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed