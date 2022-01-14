News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Boosted by US Dollar Decline as Markets Price In Fed Rate Hikes. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-01-14 06:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Breakout to Resistance, EUR/USD Levels
2022-01-13 19:09:00
News
Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?
2022-01-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Eyes 2021 High as RSI Pushes Toward Overbought Territory
2022-01-12 20:30:00
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 16:30:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
News
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Running Aground into Big Resistance
2022-01-14 14:00:00
Gold Prices Struggle as US Retail Sales, Consumer Confidence Data Approach
2022-01-14 07:30:00
News
UK Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels: Nov GDP + 0.9%
2022-01-14 09:00:00
US Dollar Struggles Around Powell, Brainard Nomination Hearings
2022-01-13 17:35:00
News
Dollar Slides and Nasdaq 100 Reverses as Fed Officials Lean Into March Hike
2022-01-14 04:30:00
US Dollar Struggles Around Powell, Brainard Nomination Hearings
2022-01-13 17:35:00
GBP Forecast: Boris Johnson Under Pressire to Resign, GBP Capped

Justin McQueen, Strategist

GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Boris Johnson Looks to be on Borrowed Time
  • GBP/USD Rise Capped at 200DMA

The robust performance in GBP/USD has largely been a by-product of a softer USD, albeit with some help from an unwind in short GBP positions. However, with Cable essentially moving in a straight line since the turn of the year, now that the pair backed off its 200DMA (1.3736) and 55WMA (1.3745), there would need to be a fresh positive impulse to break above. Although, as the revelations continue over No 10 flaunting lockdown rules over the past 2yrs, Boris Johnson is facing the toughest time in his premiership. According to bookmakers, he is 70% priced in to be ousted this year and the pressure may continue to mount depending on the conclusion in the Cabinet Office inquiry, where a damming verdict may prompt Tory MPs to send their letters in for a vote of no-confidence, of which 54 letters are needed to force a vote.

So far, political instability risks have had little to no impact on the Pound, with EUR/GBP relatively unchanged for the week. However, should the ousting of Boris Johnson become a real possibility, I would suspect fast money traders to spark a modest pullback in the Pound, before focus turns towards who is next in line. At which point, the initial downside would be short-lived.

GBPUSD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

The Need to Know Complete Guide on Trading the Pound (GBP)

GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2022-01-13 09:00:00
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2022-01-12 07:00:00
Oil Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Crude to Avoid Bear Market as Supply Constraints Persist
2022-01-11 09:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, CPI, Powell Hearing
2022-01-10 14:00:00
