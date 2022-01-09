British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Forecast

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Inflation Hits 5%, ECB May Have to Re-evaluate Conservative Policy Timelines
2022-01-07 11:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?
2022-01-07 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Dipping Towards Big Support
2022-01-08 09:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testimony and Inflation Data
2022-01-08 21:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Poised to Breakout of Fibonacci Trap
2022-01-07 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Forecast
2022-01-09 00:00:00
GBP Fundamental Forecast: Sterling May be due a Breather but Remains Bullish
2022-01-07 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Probability of Nasdaq 100 and Dollar Breakdowns Next Week
2022-01-08 05:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
More View more
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Forecast

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Forecast

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

UK British Pound Technical Outlook: Bullish

  • GBP/USD bulls aim to break above the key psychological level of 1.36 despite a hawkish Fed
  • EUR/GBP falls to critical support at the lower bound of the descending triangle formation
  • GBP/JPY eager to break above October highs in an effort to claim 160

The British Pound has held onto recent gains as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant continues to hinder the pace at which the global economy can recover from the Coronavirus pandemic. After the BoE (Bank of England) made a decision to raise rates in December, the Sterling ended the year in positive territory and remains resilient against its major counterparts.

Although fundamental factors continue to drive risk sentiment, a high vaccination rate in the United Kingdom combined with higher rates has supported GBP/USD despite a hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed).

Find out more about the impact of interest rates on the foreign exchange market

Meanwhile, for EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY, the carry trade (difference between the rate differentials) has the probability of supporting Sterling prices as policymakers continue to fight against the effects of rising inflation.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

After rebounding off of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2018 – 2020 move at 1.324, GBP/USD bulls managed to drive prices higher before facing a wall of resistance at the upper bound of the descending channel which continues to provide additional zones of support and resistance.

As bulls strive to clear the key psychological level of 1.36, price action currently remains below the 50-week moving average (SMA) and within the range of 1.32 and 1.36 respectively.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Forecast

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

However after bears failed to break below Fibonacci support, prices have since risen above the 50-day moving average (MA) on the daily time-frame while the CCI threatens oversold territory. If bulls are able to drive prices higher, a retest of 1.38 may be probable. On the contrary, failure to break above channel resistance may provide bears the opportunity to push prices back towards the 1.32 handle.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Forecast

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

After five consecutive weeks of losses,the fundamental backdrop has allowed EUR/GBP to fall to a critical level of support, formed by the lower bound of a descending triangle. As bears now aim to retest the 2020 low at 0.828, bulls would need to drive prices above trendline resistance at the key psychological level of 0.85 for a chance at reviving the upward move.

EUR/GBP Weekly Chart

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Forecast

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As both the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintain a dovish stance, EUR/GBP has the potential to continue to decline while GBP/JPY may continue to benefit from the carry trade.

GBP/JPY Weekly Chart

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Forecast

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testimony and Inflation Data
Gold Prices Eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testimony and Inflation Data
2022-01-08 21:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Collapsing Into Multi-Month Support as Sellers Triumph
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Collapsing Into Multi-Month Support as Sellers Triumph
2022-01-08 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar, Fed, RBA, Commodities. Is AUD/USD Trapped?
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar, Fed, RBA, Commodities. Is AUD/USD Trapped?
2022-01-08 00:00:00
GBP Fundamental Forecast: Sterling May be due a Breather but Remains Bullish
GBP Fundamental Forecast: Sterling May be due a Breather but Remains Bullish
2022-01-07 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/JPY
Mixed