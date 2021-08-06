British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-06 07:02:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Susceptible to Death Cross Formation Following NFP
2021-08-06 14:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows
2021-08-06 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Spikes Higher as US Dollar Gains on Solid NFP Report
2021-08-06 13:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Calls for gradual and balanced tapering of asset purchases to start soon $USD $DXY $NDX
  • Must admit I am a bit surprised by the resilience of #crypto today in spite of broad US Dollar strength + risk that the Fed starts tapering this year. At the very least, we have an example of digital assets besting shiny rocks again (see Bitcoin/Gold ratio). #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/yqiVWTTMDi
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.03%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nb9BgDd9mU
  • @DailyFX https://t.co/BI2PyplPmH
  • USD/JPY jumped 25-pips higher immediately following the release of nonfarm payrolls. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/ylNnwtMrpU https://t.co/3RNHpz4Nhx
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.78% Gold: -2.39% Silver: -3.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mbJ82IkOVs
  • EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Ydqesj0CK5
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.45% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.46% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.48% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.67% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.69% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.88% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vQWFTvV1KH
  • What a beautiful setup. I've got my eyes on that upper Bollinger Band now with support residing near the 20-day simple moving average. $USDJPY #Forex #Forex https://t.co/12nIE2raet
  • And another leg higher, something going on here... https://t.co/9O0divfxt6 https://t.co/WTINUUBLup
British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows

British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • BoE Announces Sequence for Exit
  • EUR/GBP Edges Towards YTD Low

BoE Recap: The most noteworthy takeaway from the BoE meeting had been the update to its exit sequencing, where the BoE lowered the Bank Rate threshold to unwind its balance sheet to 0.5% from 1.5%. What’s more, with the BoE acknowledging that should the economy grow as expected, modest tightening is likely to be needed, market participants have brought forward expectations on the timing of rate hikes with short sterling futures signalling the Bank Rate at 0.5% by Dec 2022.

The view to normalising policy is in stark contrast to the ECB and thus, the Pound can retain upside against the Euro. In turn, with EUR/GBP breaking below the psychological 0.8500 handle, the cross is pressing on the YTD low at 0.8470, while any bounce will likely be sold into. Unlike the back end of Q1, EUR/GBP is not currently oversold on the break below 0.8500 as was the case previously. However, it will be important to assess the cross on a retest at 0.8500, failure to hold could see weak shorts on an 0.8500 breach squeeze, prompting a reprieve in EUR/GBP, whereas 0.8500 capping upside can add credence to the downside break.

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows

Source: Refinitiv

GBP/USD: A strong NFP report has led to pair closing the week roughly where it began and once again back below 1.3900. In light of the NFP report, this makes the Jackson Hole Symposium a live meeting to signal the details of an eventual QE taper. This would be somewhat fitting as it would mark the first anniversary of the average inflation targeting announcement. That said, with US yields establishing a short term bottom, the USD could retain a bid heading into JH and thus cap upside in Cable. On the downside, support sits at 1.3870 and 1.3850, while on the topside the 1.4000 area is the key pivot for bulls.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows

Source: Refinitiv

What to Watch Next Week

Heading into next week, the calendar is relatively light from the UK standpoint, with only the UK Q2 GDP report to be released. The quarterly reading is expected at 4.8%, meaning GDP would be less than 3% away from hitting pre-Covid levels. That said, I don’t expect this data to be a notable mover for the currency, given that this will unlikely alter the BoE’s thinking going forward. Reminder, the BoE continue to project GDP at 7.25% for 2021. Therefore, the USD side of the equation may be the bigger determinant with US CPI the main highlight on the economic calendar next week.

Economic Calendar

British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows

Source: Refinitiv

The Need to Know Complete Guide on Trading the Pound (GBP)

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Time to Glitter Again? US NFP Friday
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Time to Glitter Again? US NFP Friday
2021-08-01 19:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA
2021-08-01 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Retreats From Record Territory After FAANG Earnings. What Next?
Nasdaq 100 Retreats From Record Territory After FAANG Earnings. What Next?
2021-08-01 13:00:00
Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Back Within Key Range as USD Flops
Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Back Within Key Range as USD Flops
2021-08-01 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish