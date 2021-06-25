News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Bitcoin (BTC), Fed Speak & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-25 14:53:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2021-06-25 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift Sentiment for Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-06-25 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-24 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Bitcoin (BTC), Fed Speak & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-25 14:53:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Looking to Trend Support Just Below
2021-06-25 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting US NFP to Dictate GBP/USD Outlook
2021-06-25 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears
2021-06-25 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dollar Looks for End-of-Week Volatility From Fed's Favorite Inflation Reading
2021-06-25 02:51:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
Real Time News
  • Unless we get some afternoon volatility from the $SPX, it is on course for its smallest daily trading range (as a percentage of spot) since Dec 27, 2019. Latter half of this week's climb has not been particularly inspiring for conviction https://t.co/mB6l0rZ7cL
  • $EURUSD still resisting at the 1965-2000 zone https://t.co/5iozSvB3Jp https://t.co/Z7wr768q2p
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.84%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 68.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YDoeuOmqBW
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.97% Silver: 0.18% Gold: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Dz01G1GuXp
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Muf0526BVC
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.65% US 500: 0.29% FTSE 100: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.02% France 40: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4RGIwUVHUY
  • Further weakness in Bitcoin expected. Ethereum trades below trendline. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/rknM50eCAC https://t.co/nZEeAfndQh
  • Fed's favorite inflation figure (PCE deflator) continues to climb, making it more difficult for them to stick to the transitory claim. But, they will not relent. Right now it is about buying time so they can find the proper off ramp https://t.co/rHLQo8pl74
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.22% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jJbQnnxjik
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.53% US 500: 0.24% FTSE 100: 0.23% Germany 30: -0.03% France 40: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/cP5vk19rAT
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting US NFP to Dictate GBP/USD Outlook

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • GBP Downed by BoE But Not Out
  • US NFP to Spark Volatility

Despite the Pound rejecting the key 1.40 area and being pegged down by the BoE, it has been a robust week for GBP/USD as much of the post-FOMC hawkish excitement faded. The BoE’s recent meeting provided little in the way of surprises with policy tools left unchanged, while the outgoing Chief Economist, Andy Haldane, had once again been the only dissenter on the MPC. However, with GBP bulls suffering from recent bias after the FOMC’s hawkish pivot and longshot bias stemming from uber hawkish reports (The Times Shadow MPC) they were subsequently disappointed by a highly expected wait-and-seemeeting. To add to this, the Bank directly responded to the view that they could move in a more hawkish direction, by adding that they will ensure that the recovery will not be undermined by apremature tightening in monetary conditions.

Looking ahead to next week, the economic calendar is rather light from a UK standpoint with only the final Q1 GDP reading due. Now that we are at the tail-end of Q2, I highly doubt that the Q1 GDP figure will be a notable mover, keep in mind that markets are forward-looking, not three-month-old backwards-looking. In turn, the main focus will be on economic data across the Atlantic with US ISM and NFP taking center stage.

DailyFX Calendar

Source: DailyFX

I expect the NFP data to generate the biggest source of volatility, particularly after the June FOMC hawkish pivot, which means that the Fed is just that bit more reactive to data than previously. Alongside this, with the Fed remaining adamant that inflation will prove transitory, greater weight has been placed on the labour market with policymakers wanting to see more progress, thus making the NFP data have a bigger propensity to move markets.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting US NFP to Dictate GBP/USD Outlook

Source: Refinitiv

The Need to Know Complete Guide on Trading the Pound (GBP)

Advertisement