GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Hawks vs UK Reopening Concerns

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-28 14:30:00
US Dollar Stays Strong After PCE Inflation, Spending Data
2021-05-28 13:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-28 14:00:00
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact
2021-05-28 14:00:00
Gold Price Rise May Fizzle as US PCE Data Beckons Fed Action
2021-05-28 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Hawks vs UK Reopening Concerns
2021-05-28 16:00:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-28 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-28 14:30:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-28 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.46% US 500: 0.37% France 40: 0.03% Germany 30: -0.07% FTSE 100: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/bMKBiafPA7
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 President's FY2022 Budget due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $-966B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-28
  • US Treasury yields have been moving sideways after the ‘taperless tantrum’ earlier in the year, depriving the US Dollar of a needed catalyst in recent weeks. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/2v8i2q5xIU https://t.co/KEfcCTtWHj
  • Poll: Just how much of a market junkie are you? Will you be watching crypto markets over the holiday weekend to see how risk trends are faring?
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 81.53%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RPRu7YrUsc
  • AMC continuing with the extraordinary volatility. Lets see just how diamond those hands are going into the final hours of the trading week before a long holiday weekend. I suspect there are more looking for short-term profit than true believers... https://t.co/3hlsH5ESUn
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.08% Oil - US Crude: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/s9kfLG2sEP
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.48% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pz2LRV1YFy
  • Get our analysts’ view on the key fundamentals for JPY in Q2. Download now. https://t.co/VmnbhWmDgI https://t.co/frHNjAwWvD
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.43% US 500: 0.43% France 40: 0.06% Germany 30: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/sSOgdS6Vha
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Hawks vs UK Reopening Concerns

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Hawks vs UK Reopening Concerns

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • GBP Lifted by Hawkish BoE Comments
  • Lack of Domestic Data Turns Focus on The US
  • Risks That Reopening Plans Need to Wait Provide a Headwind for GBP

GBP has managed to hold onto gains stemming from BoE’s Vlieghe, who provided rather hawkish comments having discussed conditions where a rate hike in 2022 may be appropriate. The move in the Pound highlights the markets elevated sensitivity to changes in the stance from central banks (RBNZ another example). Alongside this, while Vlieghe is leaving the BoE at the end of August, the fact that he is typically more dovish relative to other MPC members may give a sense of where the rest of the member's stance lies. That said, money markets are fully pricing in a move to 0.25% by Nov 22, a further hawkish repricing may see that shift towards Q3 2022.

Looking ahead to next week, BoE Governor Bailey will be speaking on Tuesday and Thursday where GBP traders will be paying close attention to any further hawkish signals.

The Need to Know Complete Guide on Trading the Pound (GBP)

BoE Money Markets Pricing in a Q4 2022 Hike

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Hawks vs UK Reopening Concerns

Source: Refinitiv

The economic calendar is light on the UK side, therefore much of the focus will be on the plethora of tier 1 releases across the Atlantic, most notably the US NFP report. As such, the USD will likely dictate much of the price action in GBP/USD. Elsewhere, as Covid cases pick up in the UK following the spread of the Indian variant, the R number has edged higher, now ranging 1.0-1.1 from 0.9-1.1. In turn, with the UK PM sounding cautious over the lifting of all Covid restrictions planned for June 21st, risks that the UK may need to wait could be a headwind for the currency.

US Tier 1 Data Releases

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Hawks vs UK Reopening Concerns

Source: DailyFX

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Hawks vs UK Reopening Concerns

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-24 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-23 18:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Start a Catch-Up Rally as Inflation Pressure Eases
Nasdaq 100 May Start a Catch-Up Rally as Inflation Pressure Eases
2021-05-23 12:00:00
Advertisement