British Pound Eyes 2021 High Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Testimony

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: 50-Day SMA Establishes Positive Slope Despite Dovish ECB
2021-05-21 15:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-05-21 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Keep Falling as PMI Data Shows Inflation Swell
2021-05-21 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Drop May Continue on Inflation Impact Fears
2021-05-20 07:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Nasdaq Slides on Strong US PMI Survey
2021-05-21 16:30:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-20 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High
2021-05-21 20:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Looking at a Topside Break of the Bullish Channel
2021-05-21 11:20:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Eyes 2021 High Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Testimony
2021-05-21 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD
2021-05-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-21 06:00:00
Dollar Volatility Moves Onto Friday Growth Data After Yields, Risk-Led Stumble
2021-05-21 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.04% FTSE 100: 0.03% Germany 30: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.02% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VCpvpvc7Xa
  • Bitcoin extends its decline, now trading below $36,000 #BTC #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/KisnfQRUNM
  • President Biden Infrastructure Proposals: - Proposes excluding supply chain from infrastructure plan - Proposes revising investment in broadband to $65 B - Proposes lowering funding for roads and bridges to $120 B
  • The counterproposal is rumored to have a $1.7-trillion price tag, which compares to the original $2.3-trillion package $SPX $NDX $DJI https://t.co/qhCeUXRUlE
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.16% Gold: 0.11% Silver: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AjvNQSTDhK
  • White House says it put forward to Republicans reasonable counteroffer on infrastructure - BBG
  • Elon Musk flexes his crypto muscle as Twitter influence surges. Get your #fintwit trends from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/uO8GanypNn https://t.co/NyUBznaxNF
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.20%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/f8qx0aT6Ju
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.42% US 500: 0.11% Germany 30: 0.04% France 40: 0.04% FTSE 100: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lMcAKkroHq
  • Head and shoulder pattern with $AUDUSD. Check out a quick take on this currency pair with @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter https://t.co/J1sYssvTE1
British Pound Eyes 2021 High Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Testimony

British Pound Eyes 2021 High Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Testimony

David Song, Strategist

British Pound Talking Points

GBP/USD approaches the 2021 high (1.4241) as it extends the advance from the start of the month, and fresh remarks from Bank of England (BoE) officials may keep the British Pound afloat as the central bank slows the pace of its weekly asset purchases.

Fundamental Forecast for British Pound: Neutral

GBP/USD trades to a fresh monthly high (1.4234) ahead of the last full week of May as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials warn of a transitory rise in inflation, and fresh remarks from the BoE may prop up the exchange rate as a slew of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members are scheduled to testify in front of the House of Commons Treasury Committee on May 24.

British Pound Eyes 2021 High Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Testimony

Source: UK Parliament

The BoE may highlight an improved outlook in front of UK lawmakers as “GDP is expected to rise sharply in 2021 Q2,” and the central bank may show a greater willingness to switch gears as “GDP is expected to recover strongly to pre-COVID levels over the remainder of this year.”

In turn, the MPC may gradually adjust the forward guidance over the coming months amid the dissent within the central bank, with one member arguing that “the improved economic outlook warranted a reduction in the degree of additional stimulus being provided to the UK economy at this meeting, by reducing the scale of asset purchases in the current programme from £150 billion to £100 billion.”

With that said, fresh remarks from BoE officials may keep the British Pound afloat amid the growing discussion within the central bank to scale back the emergency measures, and GBP/USD appears to be on track to test the 2021 high (1.4241) as it extends the advance from the start of the month.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-16 20:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will Risk Appetite Recover?
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will Risk Appetite Recover?
2021-05-16 12:00:00
Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Drops as Markets Price in Rate Cut Despite Banxico Dismissal of Inflation
Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Drops as Markets Price in Rate Cut Despite Banxico Dismissal of Inflation
2021-05-16 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish