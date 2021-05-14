GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Yearly Peak, EUR/GBP Holds Range

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
Oil Price Stuck in May Opening Range After Failing to Test March High
2021-05-13 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-05-14 02:00:00
Dow Jones Analysis: Stocks Rebound From Recent Losses as Disney Earnings Disappoint
2021-05-13 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold & Silver Price Analysis: XAU In a Fight at Significant Resistance
2021-05-14 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
2021-05-14 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Yearly Peak, EUR/GBP Holds Range
2021-05-14 16:00:00
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend
2021-05-13 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Despite inflation fears rearing their head with rippling effects across global financial markets, gold prices have enjoyed a strong run since early April. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/xXnc1XD3Lp https://t.co/Qqdee3e9yz
  • As we close out in what has been a volatile week, GBP/USD is on the front foot with the pair nearing its weekly highs having reclaimed the 1.41 handle. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/neGBchlJ0O https://t.co/45DDtMSTKg
  • UK PM Johnson: - To move forward with Monday's planned easing of restrictions - June 21 easing could be more difficult - Does not believe reopening needs to be delayed at this time
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.37%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 72.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MGlT6DIgTb
  • UK PM Johnson: - We have seen further clusters of India covid variant - If the variant is significantly more transmissible we will face hard choices - Good news is that there is no evidence that vaccines are less effective against the new variant $GBP $GBPUSD #FTSE100
  • The Nasdaq Composite has faced heavy selling pressure amid surging Treasury yields. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/QPzBgW6fwm https://t.co/VDV5FBjiLM
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.99% Silver: 0.96% Gold: 0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3g2E3KYigl
  • Nasdaq, Bitcoin, Inflation - FinTwit Trends to Watch Next Week Check out my latest analysis of key market themes traders are talking about via @DailyFX at the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/14/nasdaq-bitcoin-inflation-fintwit-trends-to-watch-next-week.html $NDX $BTC $USD
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.84% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.63% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.50% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.40% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VcgEEAeJoW
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.25% Wall Street: 0.83% France 40: 0.03% FTSE 100: -0.09% Germany 30: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/htYAIIK7Fy
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Yearly Peak, EUR/GBP Holds Range

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Yearly Peak, EUR/GBP Holds Range

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • GBP Bulls Aim for YTD Peak
  • Market Adopts Buy the Dip Stance as Pivot Holds
  • EUR/GBP Range Maintained

GBP Bulls Aim for YTD Peak

As we close out in what has been a volatile week, GBP/USD is on the front foot with the pair nearing its weekly highs having reclaimed the 1.41 handle. That said, closing at such levels puts the YTD peak (1.4235) firmly in focus for next week.

The Need to Know Complete Guide on Trading the Pound (GBP)

Market Adopts Buy the Dip Stance as Pivot Holds

The backdrop for the Pound remains favourable as highlighted by the better than expected GDP report. While PM Johnson sticking to his plan to unwind lockdown measures as previously scheduled, despite rising concerns over the Indian Covid variant has seen the market take a “buy the dip” approach in Cable with the 1.40 handle being the key pivot. On the technical front, with dips finding support from 1.40., holding above the 100DMA also keeps risks tilted to the upside in the medium term. Alongside this, positioning is somewhat cleaner for bulls to re-emerge given the recent unwind of net longs by fast money accounts (leveraged funds) ahead of the BoE and Scottish Election.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Yearly Peak, EUR/GBP Holds Range

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/GBP Range Maintained

EUR/GBP: Despite the strong performance in the Pound, EUR/GBP has maintained its well-defined range. Topside resistance at 0.8730 remains firm and tests below 0.8600 have been somewhat short-lived. That said, the continued rangebound price action is likely to persist in the short term, given that the greenback has been the main driver in G10 FX as opposed to idiosyncratic factors. Therefore, the bias would be to fade the range bottom and tops.

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Yearly Peak, EUR/GBP Holds Range

Source: Refinitiv

Looking ahead to next week, tier 1 UK data will be released and following the large beat in US inflation, BoE watchers will be closely following UK inflation. However, as has been stated by central banks across the globe the inflation spike has been well-telegraphed and is expected to be transitory (a word that will be overused by peak summertime).

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Yearly Peak, EUR/GBP Holds Range

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500, FTSE 100, Inflation, Sentiment
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500, FTSE 100, Inflation, Sentiment
2021-05-10 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500, FTSE 100, Inflation, Sentiment
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500, FTSE 100, Inflation, Sentiment
2021-05-09 16:00:00
Will Dow Jones Outperform Nasdaq 100 as Inflation Debates Heat Up?
Will Dow Jones Outperform Nasdaq 100 as Inflation Debates Heat Up?
2021-05-09 12:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Still Positive, Reaching for 1.22
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Still Positive, Reaching for 1.22
2021-05-09 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed