EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Erases FOMC Driven Gain as ECB Warns of Euro Area Recession
2021-03-19 14:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-03-19 00:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Tumble, Uptrend at Risk? Gold Outlook Remains Bleak
2021-03-19 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-19 03:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?
2021-03-19 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook - Battling with Resistance, Sentiment Remains Bearish
2021-03-19 11:50:00
Crude Oil Prices Tumble, Uptrend at Risk? Gold Outlook Remains Bleak
2021-03-19 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Defends March Open Range Ahead of UK Jobs, CPI Report
2021-03-19 16:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Coil Tightens Post-BoE/Fed– Breakout Levels
2021-03-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes BoJ as Yield Volatility Hastens
2021-03-18 22:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.50% Gold: 0.38% Oil - US Crude: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Vk5BqPXKT1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.48%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/usztxpXp93
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.21% FTSE 100: 0.05% France 40: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hI2Z3VUbGB
  • Silver continues to sit in a precarious position as two lines of resistance intersect and look to keep a ceiling in for the time being. Get your $XAG market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/n02vcoUhVE https://t.co/5eW4v6nSmr
  • The US 10yr Treasury yield is currently trading around 1.72%, stepping back from the intraday high hit around 1.74% this morning. $USD https://t.co/wEwvhxoNUc
  • $GBPJPY fell to trade at its lowest point in over a week today, around the 150.60 level. The pair is now trading slightly higher, back around 151.00. $GBP $JPY https://t.co/ysojnYSj56
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.52%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6Tos4k6mfV
  • Recent developments coming out of the ECB appear to be dragging on EUR/USD as the central bank steps up the pace of the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP). Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/zNu56TFT6U https://t.co/BOLwbEwzMM
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.45% Silver: 0.38% Gold: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WU0ZSjl993
  • IMF Chief Economist Gopinath: US stimulus package may cause transitory bump in inflation, but it won't last into the future. $USD
British Pound Defends March Open Range Ahead of UK Jobs, CPI Report

David Song, Strategist

British Pound Talking Points

GBP/USD gives back the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as the 10-Year US Treasury yield climbs to fresh yearly high (1.75%), but key data prints coming out of the UK may keep the British Pound within the monthly range as the Bank of England (BoE) reiterates that “UK GDP was projected to recover strongly over 2021 towards pre-COVID levels.

Fundamental Forecast for British Pound: Neutral

The British Pound tracks the opening range for March as GBP/USD continues to coil just below technical resistance, and the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder month as both the Fed and BoE retain the current course for monetary policy.

British Pound Defends March Open Range Ahead of UK Jobs, CPI Report

Source: BoE

Looking ahead, the update to the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) may overshadow the Employment report as the BoE points out that “a further increase in unemployment had been projected over the next couple of quarters,” and an uptick in price growth may generate a bullish reaction in the British Pound as “inflation was expected to return towards the 2% target in the spring.”

British Pound Defends March Open Range Ahead of UK Jobs, CPI Report

At the same time, the core CPI is expected to hold steady at 1.4% per annum in February, and signs of sticky inflation may keep the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on the sidelines as “developments in global GDP growth have been a little stronger than anticipated.”

In turn, the BoE may rely on its current tools to achieve its policy targets as “the Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably, and Governor Andrew Bailey and Co. may stick to the same script at the next interest rate decision on May 6 as “the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remains appropriate.

Until then, fresh data prints coming out of the UK may keep the British Pound within the monthly range as inflation is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels later this year, but key market trends may influence GBP/USD as the US Dollar broadly reflects an inverse relationship with investor confidence.

With that said, the decline from the February high (1.4241) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in behavior as major central banks rely on their emergency tools to achieve their policy targets, and the exchange rate may continue to exhibit the bullish price action seen in 2020 as long as the Fed stays on track to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month.”

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

