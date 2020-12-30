Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot
- GBP/USD Outlook – Less Uncertainty and a Soft USD Backdrop.
- EUR/GBP Outlook – Modest GBP Upside Against EUR on a Trade Deal.
There is a long-standing argument among market analysts - which is more important, technical, or fundamental analysis? This argument can go on for a long time but in the case of Sterling over the past few months, fundamentals – Brexit and Covid-19 – have been the main drivers of price action. What lies ahead?
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex Trading
One of the most liquid trading pairs, GBP/USD is closing the final quarter of the year on the front foot with gains of over 4%. EU-UK trade negotiations are going down to the wire with an outcome not known at the time of this analysis, though, the expectation is that a thin deal will be announced. That said, in such a scenario, reduced political headwinds in the short run for GBP/USD, alongside a softer USD environment may well further initial gains towards 1.3700. However, as optimism rises that a deal can be reached, there is always the risk of a “buy the rumour, sell the fact” response (this same dichotomous response played out after the 2019 General Election).
GBP/USD Monthly Chart
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-23%
|27%
|1%
|Weekly
|-6%
|25%
|10%
