Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot

Recommended by Justin McQueen Get Your Free GBP Forecast Get My Guide

GBP/USD Outlook – Less Uncertainty and a Soft USD Backdrop.

EUR/GBP Outlook – Modest GBP Upside Against EUR on a Trade Deal.

Advertisement

There is a long-standing argument among market analysts - which is more important, technical, or fundamental analysis? This argument can go on for a long time but in the case of Sterling over the past few months, fundamentals – Brexit and Covid-19 – have been the main drivers of price action. What lies ahead?

Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex Trading

One of the most liquid trading pairs, GBP/USD is closing the final quarter of the year on the front foot with gains of over 4%. EU-UK trade negotiations are going down to the wire with an outcome not known at the time of this analysis, though, the expectation is that a thin deal will be announced. That said, in such a scenario, reduced political headwinds in the short run for GBP/USD, alongside a softer USD environment may well further initial gains towards 1.3700. However, as optimism rises that a deal can be reached, there is always the risk of a “buy the rumour, sell the fact” response (this same dichotomous response played out after the 2019 General Election).

Recommended by Justin McQueen Build your trading confidence heading into 2021 Get My Guide

GBP/USD Monthly Chart

GBP/USD BULLISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -23% 27% 1% Weekly -6% 25% 10%

Do you want to discover what kind of Forex Trader you are? Take the interactive DNA FX Quiz