Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
2020-12-30 13:30:00
US Dollar Breakdown Pushes EUR/USD to Fresh Yearly Highs
2020-12-30 10:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Forms - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-29 22:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-30 11:30:00
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 at Risk as Senate Blocks Stimulus Checks Vote
2020-12-30 07:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Are Gold Prices on the Verge of their Next Rally? Levels for XAU/USD
2020-12-29 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot
2020-12-30 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Likely to Head Back Above 1.36
2020-12-30 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-29 14:50:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Euro now breaking above 1.2300 https://t.co/VpH3pvO2jh
  • $EURUSD rose to fresh two-year highs this morning amidst Dollar weakness and the completion of EU negotiations on an investment deal with China. $EUR $USD https://t.co/7qlp0Wy30g
  • 🇺🇸 Goods Trade Balance Adv (NOV) Actual: $-84.82B Previous: $-80.42B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-30
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.17%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CaZR4qpvpC
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.76% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.72% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.63% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.24% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BaLXGjNYHs
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Goods Trade Balance Adv (NOV) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Previous: $-80.42B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-30
  • Sources: EU and China have reached an agreement on investment pact. $EUR $CNH
  • $DXY dropped to fresh two-year lows this morning, falling below the 89.74 low reached after the December FOMC meeting. $USD https://t.co/25lcYBxefr
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/eMhlEkJ64u
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined, and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/SKNYuLWjSw
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot

Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot

2020-12-30 12:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide
  • GBP/USD Outlook – Less Uncertainty and a Soft USD Backdrop.
  • EUR/GBP Outlook – Modest GBP Upside Against EUR on a Trade Deal.
Advertisement

There is a long-standing argument among market analysts - which is more important, technical, or fundamental analysis? This argument can go on for a long time but in the case of Sterling over the past few months, fundamentals – Brexit and Covid-19 – have been the main drivers of price action. What lies ahead?

Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex Trading

One of the most liquid trading pairs, GBP/USD is closing the final quarter of the year on the front foot with gains of over 4%. EU-UK trade negotiations are going down to the wire with an outcome not known at the time of this analysis, though, the expectation is that a thin deal will be announced. That said, in such a scenario, reduced political headwinds in the short run for GBP/USD, alongside a softer USD environment may well further initial gains towards 1.3700. However, as optimism rises that a deal can be reached, there is always the risk of a “buy the rumour, sell the fact” response (this same dichotomous response played out after the 2019 General Election).

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Build your trading confidence heading into 2021
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Monthly Chart

GBPUSD chart
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -23% 27% 1%
Weekly -6% 25% 10%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Do you want to discover what kind of Forex Trader you are? Take the interactive DNA FX Quiz

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
2020-12-30 13:30:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
Gold 1Q 2021 Forecast: Gold Outlook Bullish Headed into First Quarter, with Caveats
Gold 1Q 2021 Forecast: Gold Outlook Bullish Headed into First Quarter, with Caveats
2020-12-20 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast 1Q 2021: a Haven When Few Want it
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast 1Q 2021: a Haven When Few Want it
2020-12-20 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish