Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?
2020-12-18 22:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
2020-12-18 07:30:00
Oil Price Clears March High to Push RSI into Overbought Territory
2020-12-17 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rally Runs into First Test of Resistance
2020-12-18 17:03:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-19 01:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • FDA approves emergency use authorization for Moderna's Covid vaccine - BBG
  • The Euro looks poised to gain ground against the US Dollar, Japanese Yen and British Pound in the near term. Key technical levels to watch for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP rates. Get your #Euro market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/xyWgx9DqnC https://t.co/W0CniZrsvl
  • The US Dollar, after persistent losses, is eyeing key support levels against the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Thai Baht. Will these prove to be a turning point? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/rEFsXVn788 https://t.co/0YhPgHlIMu
  • House passes two-day stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown as Covid relief talks continue - BBG $SPX $DXY $NDX
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hvnC3adP33
  • Fed Stress Test Results: -Biggest banks can survive coronavirus -All firms' risk based capital ratios would remain above the required minimum under severe scenario -Banks can restart stock buybacks -Continue capping bank dividend payments into 1Q-2021 $SPX $XLF
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.03% Gold: -0.25% Silver: -1.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fghpsBwBL5
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.38%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lt0EK4xIwG
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bank Stress Test Results 2nd Round due at 21:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.05% US 500: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.14% France 40: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JEq2ntxhXx
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect

Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect

2020-12-19 01:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Coming Soon! Download the NEW 1st Quarter Forecast Live on Monday on our Free Trading Guides Page!

  • EU/UK Terms of Trade
  • Bank of England (BoE) – Ready and Willing to Write More Cheques
  • Covid-19 – Vaccination Program Key in Months Ahead
Advertisement

This year has been a difficult one for Sterling traders with the uncertainty surrounding Brexit compounded by the economic and human devastation caused by the coronavirus. Most of the UK remains in some stage of lockdown and while a vaccination program has begun, it will take months before the population has been inoculated against the virus. GBP/USD started 2020 around 1.3100 and is looking to the end the year less than a handful of points higher after making a v-shaped recovery from a virus low around 1.1400 in mid-March.

The first quarter of 2021 is likely to be more positive for Sterling as the path clears for moderate gains against a range of currencies. EU-UK trade talks will still draw headlines as ongoing work by both sides will be needed on any terms of trade. Meanwhile the Covid-19 vaccination program that began in December will raise expectations that by mid-year the country may be back on its economic feet and no longer in the grip of the virus. Sterling should benefit from this more benign background, but gains may not be as large as previously expected, as full scope of trade’s and economic activity becomes clear and confidence returns.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (April - December 18, 2020)

GBPUSD
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -10% -4%
Weekly -2% 22% 11%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Do you want to discover what kind of Forex Trader you are? Take the interactive DNA FX Quiz

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast: Safe Haven Status Versus Fading Growth Position
US Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast: Safe Haven Status Versus Fading Growth Position
2020-12-18 19:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold
2020-12-14 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold
2020-12-13 16:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision
2020-12-13 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed