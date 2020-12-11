GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling on High Alert for Sunday Showdown

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
EURUSD, S&P 500 and GBPUSD Forecast Between Key Event Risk and Liquidity Restraints
2020-12-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed
2020-12-12 05:00:00
Gold Prices Struggle Despite Dollar Declines, Crude Oil Turns to US Sentiment
2020-12-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-12 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Boosted by Risk-Off Move, US Dollar May Hinder XAUUSD Rally Next Week
2020-12-11 20:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Unravels Ahead of Fed’s Last Meeting for 2020
2020-12-11 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling on High Alert for Sunday Showdown
2020-12-12 21:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/X5Q7wGlAvJ
  • Dollar was weak but Sterling was even weaker with a massive weekly reversal in GBP/USD off multi-year highs. Here are the levels that matter on the Pound weekly chart. Get your $GBPUSD updatefrom @MBForex here: https://t.co/pnMQY37l9M https://t.co/8fx7Re9jy6
  • #Gold is currently pushing ahead as financial markets take a sharp risk-off turn ahead of the weekend. Next week, the US dollar may weigh on this move. Get your $XAUUSD update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/RAOrVfQj6y https://t.co/VV5G3Gc6cA
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/49hIm7Ur5y
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/V1giwEjo6B
  • Using margin in forex trading is a new concept for many traders, and one that is often misunderstood. Margin is the minimum amount of money required to place a leveraged trade and can be a useful risk management tool. Learn about margin trading here: https://t.co/qZCE5ab1Ie https://t.co/zUQSSoi01y
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/1mnOXUuBpt https://t.co/HkJ7Lmj59j
  • #Crudeoil prices may continue to push higher on the back of positive vaccine news, a pickup in global demand and the moderate easing of OPEC+ output cuts. Get your market updates from @ddubrovskyFX: https://t.co/SnapVnNbVs https://t.co/BIIY4s01dC
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/WeLIneHAHd https://t.co/RA2uSXpat2
  • We are heading into the final full week of trading for the year. The speculative backdrop is skewed and event risk is heavy (vaccine, Brexit, Fed decision, PMIs, etc). I'm watching $EURUSD and $GBPUSD but expectations are important to set https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/12/12/EURUSD-SP-500-and-GBPUSD-Forecast-Between-Key-Event-Risk-and-Liquidity-Restraints.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/1mwNmATXPW
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling on High Alert for Sunday Showdown

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling on High Alert for Sunday Showdown

2020-12-12 21:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • SUNDAY SHOWDOWN
  • BOE UNCHANGED, BUT WATCH FOR BREXIT ASSESSMENT
  • GBP/USD LEVELS IN FOCUS

SUNDAY SHOWDOWN: The past week has seen a significant step up in no-deal Brexit risks with UK PM Johnson warning that it is "very, very likely" that the UK will have to start trading with the EU on WTO terms (no-deal) from January 1st. EU’s Von Der Leyen had also shared this sentiment by telling EU leaders that a no-deal is the most likely outcome. In turn, bookmakers now lean towards a no-deal at 58% from 33% the prior week, according to SMARKETS (Chart Below). That said, while this would seemingly increase the importance of Sunday’s showdown, where both parties will decide on the future of trade talks. As has been the case with self-imposed deadlines previously, this is unlikely to be the key deal or no-deal moment, thus talks will likely continue throughout the upcoming week. However, should Sunday’s decision disappoint markets, GBP/USD has a lot of room to the downside with the 1.3000 handle vulnerable to a break. Heightened sensitivity over Brexit headlines means that for traders with exposure to GBP must remain disciplined.

For a comprehensive look at trading discipline, check out the traders guide to trading psychology

MONDAY’S POTENTIAL GBP MOVE: That in mind, it is worth noting that implied volatility for GBP/USD covering Monday’s expiry signals a break-even of 200pips. This means that GBP/USD could move higher or lower by 200pips.

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling on High Alert for Sunday Showdown

Source: SMARKETS

BOE UNCHANGED, BUT WATCH FOR BREXIT ASSESSMENT: Given that the BoE expanded QE by an additional £150bln at the prior meeting, little is expected by central bank at this meeting. In turn, much of the focus will be on the BoE’s economic assessment in light of fresh lockdown measures and more importantly the recent shift in the Brexit tone. The current Brexit assumption by the BoE states that “there is an immediate move to a free trade agreement with the EU on 1st January 2021, that FTA is assumed to be of a similar scale and depth to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement in place between Canada and the EU”. However, given the recent developments, this assumption could be altered to reflect the higher probability of a no-deal Brexit.

The Bank of England: A Forex Trader’s Guide

UK RATES CURVE SHIFTS LOWER ON RISING BREXIT UNCERTAINTY

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling on High Alert for Sunday Showdown

Source: Refinitiv

UPCOMING BREXIT RISK EVENTS

Dec 12th: Decision on Future of Trade Talks

Dec 14-17th: European Parliament Meets for Final Time in the Year

Dec 31st: End of the Transition Period

GBP/USD LEVELS IN FOCUS

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% -1% -4%
Weekly 14% -10% -1%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling on High Alert for Sunday Showdown

Source: Refinitiv

A traders guide to identifying key support and demand zones in FX trading, click here

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-12 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
2020-12-07 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
2020-12-06 16:00:00
S&P 500 May Be Vulnerable To a Pullback if the US Dollar Rebounds
S&P 500 May Be Vulnerable To a Pullback if the US Dollar Rebounds
2020-12-06 12:00:00
Advertisement