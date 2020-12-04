GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Is a Brexit Breakthrough Imminent?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Unfazed by NFP Report as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-12-04 15:00:00
EURUSD Faces Its Historical Range Midpoint as Resistance with Dollar Sliding Into NFPs
2020-12-04 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
2020-12-03 16:58:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-04 03:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Brings Former Support Zone on Radar
2020-12-03 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Is a Brexit Breakthrough Imminent?
2020-12-04 16:00:00
Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Prepares for Brexit and NFP Event Double
2020-12-04 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bias Remains Lower, Key Support Eyed
2020-12-03 12:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Pelosi says there is momentum behind covid talks, tone is indicative of getting the job done $SPY $DXY
  • EU/UK post-Brexit trade talks have reportedly hit a difficult patch and with only days to go before a decision needs to be made. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/kzPBSh2Zq5 https://t.co/uGzc81yznP
  • 🇷🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (NOV) Actual: 4.4% Expected: 4.3% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • Bloomberg: Treasury yields rise on expectations of further stimulus $USD $SPX
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.49% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UMEmLHK9Q8
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 1.08% US 500: 0.67% Wall Street: 0.56% France 40: 0.47% Germany 30: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/oOLJnLiyvH
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kashkari Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (NOV) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.3% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • Kudlow: US is still in a V-shaped recovery, no shutdowns will be required over holiday season $USD $SPY
  • GBP pushed to yearly highs against the Dollar this morning as it broke through the key 1.3500 mark $GBP $USD https://t.co/RoOaE5ynOT
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Is a Brexit Breakthrough Imminent?

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Is a Brexit Breakthrough Imminent?

2020-12-04 16:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • GBP/USD at 1.35
  • Is Brexit Breakthrough Near?
  • How Much GBP Upside is Left?

GBP/USD at 1.35: Another week passes by, another week closer to the end of the transition period and still no agreement has been reached between the EU and UK. That said, as market participants await the outcome of negotiations ahead of the EU Summit, this has not stopped GBP/USD pricing in trade deal as the pair hit a 1yr high at 1.3500. Although, it is worth noting the weaker USD narrative has also been at play for GBP/USD.

Is a Brexit Breakthrough Near?: While progress has appears to have been made, the three key issues surrounding fisheries, governance and level playing field are yet to be resolved. Although, there have been signs of movement from the UK on the level playing field, according to Politico. As such, there is a sense that this could allow for France to back down on demands over fishing access and thus paving the way for an agreement. As it stands, talks are expected to spill over into the weekend, raising gap risk for GBP pairs. Therefore, with headline risk elevated for GBP, it would be prudent to be nimble and to remain disciplined.

For a comprehensive look at trading discipline, check out the traders guide to trading psychology

How Much GBP Upside is Left?: If you had ask analysts a just a few weeks ago where GBP/USD could go on the back of a trade deal, most would have had 1.35 as the target. The past week, GBP/USD has hit 1.35 and still no agreement has been reached, but with the benefits of a trade deal reflected in the price to some extent. The question I’m asking myself, is how much more is left in the tank in the short term on the back of a Brexit breakthrough and perhaps from current levels gains may be more modest towards 1.37, but I would not rule out a “buy the rumour, sell the fact” type reaction. That in mind, the option market has also diverged notably from spot GBP as option markets hedge for downside protection.

GBP/USD vs 1-Month Risk Reversal

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Is a Brexit Breakthrough Imminent?

Source: Refinitiv

Upcoming Brexit Risk Events

Dec 10-11th: EU Summit

Dec 14-17th: European Parliament Meets for Final Time in the Year

Dec 31st: End of the Transition Period

EUR/GBP Levels to Watch

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Is a Brexit Breakthrough Imminent?

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, U.S. NFP, RBA, OPEC Meeting, Gold, UK-EU Negotiations
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, U.S. NFP, RBA, OPEC Meeting, Gold, UK-EU Negotiations
2020-11-30 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, U.S. NFP, RBA, OPEC Meeting, Gold, UK-EU Negotiations
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, U.S. NFP, RBA, OPEC Meeting, Gold, UK-EU Negotiations
2020-11-29 16:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD Faces Immediate Downside Risks on Month-End Flows
US Dollar Forecast: USD Faces Immediate Downside Risks on Month-End Flows
2020-11-29 08:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed