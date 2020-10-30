GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, Gold – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-30 12:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Euro Area Growth Exceeds Forecast, Euro Looks Past Data
2020-10-30 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-10-29 18:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-30 05:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-29 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of September Low with US Election on Tap
2020-10-30 15:00:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, Gold – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-30 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE
2020-10-30 16:00:00
Brexit Talks Continue, FTSE Makes a Fresh 6-Month Low, GBP/USD Stable
2020-10-30 08:17:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-10-29 09:35:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • In the past three elections, the lead up to the event (dashed vertical line is election dates) has seen pullback from the $SPX. Aligns to actions surrounding uncertainty https://t.co/9J2RKa9FEe
  • This is the $SPX's worst week since the pandemic. Still not a technical 'correction' which would be 10% off highs: https://t.co/HyuYPIB4VU
  • EUR/USD was holding up ok not long ago after breaking down in September, but the recent channel was snapped, and with it another wave of selling looks to be underway. Get your $EURUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/TH2HsvEjrP https://t.co/zWXlby4QWI
  • Markets hate uncertainty❗ Spread in polling averages b/w Joe Biden and Donald Trump have narrowed these past 2 weeks While Biden is still in the lead, the narrowing has relatively increased the odds of a contested election That = more unknown before Nov 3 & markets don't like https://t.co/BRRed0Rl8J
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.47% Gold: 0.65% Oil - US Crude: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/al6snV6kwA
  • The recent breakdown in the stock market again has the bull market leading Nasdaq 100 on the cusp of testing an important long-term threshold. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/v9BS5Obdqc https://t.co/4xBVk0zaZs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.39%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 64.74%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uKVFLa2KZm
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.38% Germany 30: -0.45% FTSE 100: -0.50% Wall Street: -1.31% US 500: -1.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/flCahVq9jY
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 35.39 (-2.13%), ICE Brent Crude 37.68 (-1.52%), NYM NYH Gasoline 104.60 (-0.52%). [delayed]
  • USD/ZAR: New support may be established at the 16.1000 zone as the price pushed off this level after uncertainty around US stimulus negotiations. Get your $USDZAR market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/AQaNSMuZce https://t.co/K5yNYufxLX
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE

2020-10-30 16:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Resurgent USD Pressures GBP/USD
  • US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE

Resurgent USD Pressures GBP/USD

A marginal drop in GBP/USD to close week with losses stemming from a resurgence in dollar demand as global uncertainties pick-up. Idiosyncratic factors had been somewhat muted for GBP and I for one have rather enjoyed the small amount of headlines regarding Brexit as negotiations are in the tunnel phase. That said, there had been some reports signalling that progress had been made with both parties inching towards a possible early November agreement. In turn, this has helped EUR/GBP crack 0.90 with fresh lockdown measures in France and Germany also adding to the downside, thus the bias is to fade rallies in the cross. Next week, it is expected that both EU’s Barnier and UK’s Frost will come out of the negotiating tunnel on November 3rd and likely provide an update on the latest state of play.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -15% 8% -4%
Weekly -6% -17% -12%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE

The obvious risk in the very short-term is the US election, in which the outcome will guide sentiment, thus while there are key domestic factors for the UK, taking the specific events in isolation, volatility will be dwarfed by the election. That said, the Bank of England will be on tap, where expectations are for an increase in QE by £100bln. At the current purchase rate, a £100bln increase can see gilts until H1 2021. However, focus will also be on whether the committee has lowered the bar any further for taking rates sub-zero.

Gilt purchases

Lockdown Measures in London is a Question of When Not If

Another factor that GBP has to contend with is the continued rise in coronavirus cases with PM Johnson on under increasing pressure to implement fresh lockdown measures. In turn, with the r-rate in the capital showing little signs of easing, further measures in London is a question of when, not if.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
2020-10-26 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
2020-10-25 16:00:00
US Dollar Torn Between Q3 Corporate Earnings, US GDP Data, Virus Spike
US Dollar Torn Between Q3 Corporate Earnings, US GDP Data, Virus Spike
2020-10-25 08:00:00
Sterling Weekly Forecast - Brexit Talks Continue, Is the End Game Near?
Sterling Weekly Forecast - Brexit Talks Continue, Is the End Game Near?
2020-10-24 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed