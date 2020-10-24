Sterling Weekly Forecast - Brexit Talks Continue, Is the End Game Near?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-24 12:00:00
EURUSD a Top Volatility Risk This Week but Election Anxiety May Keep Markets From Trends
2020-10-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Underpinned by Jobs and Housing Data, Final Debate in Focus
2020-10-23 02:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-22 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Range Holds Ahead of US Election
2020-10-24 16:00:00
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD at the Mercy of a Fiscal Stimulus Deal
2020-10-23 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Weekly Forecast - Brexit Talks Continue, Is the End Game Near?
2020-10-24 20:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-24 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY May Be the Best Candidate for Stimulus, Traders Fade GBPUSD Rally
2020-10-23 03:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
2020-10-22 10:14:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Stocks are set to endure a string of data releases with market-moving potential in the week ahead in the form of tech earnings, European GDP and more, even as the US Presidential election clamors for the spotlight. #equities update from @PeterHanksFX here https://t.co/R6tpEvfXJb https://t.co/7koHTyh2AK
  • As we round our way towards a new week, Cable is within the confines of a bullish structure with beginnings back in September. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/NIbRTVmjqq https://t.co/zYma4Iq4dP
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/UGhbX6kn3H https://t.co/NE2RB1NT55
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/MVwUUltt6R
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/38gTDn8ejP https://t.co/XnQzHlFsAv
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/FuLPdCLpKs
  • Elections anticipation may sabotage trend development next week, but that won't curb volatility between stimulus talks, Covid cases, FAANG earnings and 3Q GDP updates. Top of my watch list this week will be $EURUSD. My video on it all: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/10/24/EURUSD-a-Top-Volatility-Risk-This-Week-but-Election-Anxiety-May-Keep-Markets-From-Trends.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/t14eT2SMa7
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/RfUWJdNjzk
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/EzdjTZEbx2
  • The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and AUD/USD could be at risk of extending losses as retail investors increase upside exposure. What are key technical levels to watch for? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ivQmFUTGdU https://t.co/KuIoM7g9E3
Sterling Weekly Forecast - Brexit Talks Continue, Is the End Game Near?

Sterling Weekly Forecast - Brexit Talks Continue, Is the End Game Near?

2020-10-24 20:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:
GBPUSD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Sterling Weekly Outlook: Neutral

  • EU/UK intensive talks to continue
  • Will France move on fisheries access?
Advertisement

The song seemingly remains the same as EU and UK trade negotiators resume talks with little concrete evidence that a deal between the two will be struck. However, the overall tone of the new talks is a lot more positive with the EU stating that they will intensify talks, including the legal texts, in order to give both sides the best chance of achieving a deal.

British Pound (GBP) Latest – PMIs Warn of Q4 Slowdown, Brexit Talks Continue

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our New Q4 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

There were market reports later in the session that French President Emmanuel Macron maybe be willing to compromise over access to UK fishing waters in order to get a deal. Access to UK fishing waters is one of the three main stumbling blocks in the talks so far, alongside a commitment to a level playing field and the reach of the European Court of Justice.

There is little in the way of market-moving UK economic data on the DailyFX Calendar next week.

GBPUSD traders will need to be aware of any developments with regards to the US stimulus bill, with both sides coming closer to passing a deal, but close enough so far. The US dollar has been under selling pressure of late as talks stall and the US dollar basket traded at a six-week low on Wednesday. Cable has traded as high as 1.3184 this week when the EU announced plans to get talks moving again, but the pair have drifted lower going into the weekend. A neutral stance on Sterling seems prudent ahead of any official EU/UK trade talk news.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (April – October 23, 2020)

GBPUSD Chart
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -21% -8%
Weekly 2% 7% 5%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data show 36.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.74 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 17.32% higher than yesterday and 27.12% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.02% lower than yesterday and 51.58% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Forecasts Ahead of Big Tech Earnings
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Forecasts Ahead of Big Tech Earnings
2020-10-24 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Meeting to Determine Next Major Move in EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: ECB Meeting to Determine Next Major Move in EUR/USD
2020-10-24 04:00:00
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD at the Mercy of a Fiscal Stimulus Deal
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD at the Mercy of a Fiscal Stimulus Deal
2020-10-23 22:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
2020-10-19 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed