Sterling (GBP) Remains Under Pressure as EU/UK Trade Talks Stall

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Analysis: NFP data Pushes EURUSD Closer to Key Support
2020-09-04 14:15:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength
2020-09-03 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD forecast: Loonie bulls eye trendline resistance ahead of NFP
2020-09-03 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Swings on NFP Report Beat, Unemployment Below 9%
2020-09-04 12:55:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts: Tech Stocks Falter, Lead Selloff
2020-09-03 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Price Consolidation Set to Snap
2020-09-05 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar, Treasury Yields Diverge and Drive Trend
2020-09-04 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Remains Under Pressure as EU/UK Trade Talks Stall
2020-09-05 20:00:00
GBP/USD Drifts Ahead of NFPs, FTSE 100 Breaks Support After US Equity Rout
2020-09-04 08:17:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen outlook: Unemployment data may prompt USD/JPY bulls
2020-09-04 11:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Will a Data Heavy End to the Week Spur USD?
2020-09-03 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #DXY's tentative recovery may prove to be nothing more than a counter-trend correction Break of long-term trend support could be indicative of a cyclical $USD downturn. Bear Flag hints at an extension of the Greenback’s fall from multi-year highs. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/09/05/US-Dollar-Outlook-DXY-Holds-Key-Support-as-Bear-Flag-Emerges.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/vBXLGU2kMD
  • This past week has seriously raised questions around a reserved transition in liquidity. Are $NDX and $SPX volatility signs of a disruptive unwind ahead? My video for the week ahead: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/09/05/SP-500-and-Nasdaq-Avoid-Critical-Breakdown-but-Volatility-Warns-Whats-Ahead.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/7XjIams79A
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/ZJOEtpGUIq https://t.co/HVHzMFRd7b
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaSAtq https://t.co/HR9XoQTK3Q
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/DlfQkckP70
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/YSwVwJnnfz
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/ujEpfmO6C4 https://t.co/QrBDJ9L3V5
  • Multiple time frame analysis follows a top down approach when trading and allows traders to gauge the longer-term trend while spotting ideal entries on a smaller time frame chart. Learn how to incorporate multiple time frame analysis here: https://t.co/HnzQcAXWLU https://t.co/akFHaGqH7D
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/R8DO9UCvpH
  • #Gold ended this week lower as the #SP500 & #NASDAQ100 declined This is as the haven-linked #USD rose If market volatility picks up pace next week, might a decline in Treasury yields offset potential weakness in Gold? Check out my fundamental outlook - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/09/04/Gold-Price-Forecast-US-Dollar-Treasury-Yields-Diverge-and-Drive-Trend.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/zVmx4jYCfm
Sterling (GBP) Remains Under Pressure as EU/UK Trade Talks Stall

Sterling (GBP) Remains Under Pressure as EU/UK Trade Talks Stall

2020-09-05 20:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:
Sterling Price Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Sterling (GBP) Charts and Analysis:

  • Chances of a no-deal outcome are increasing.
  • BoE commentary leaves further monetary stimulus on the table.
Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 07
( 10:09 GMT )
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Key UK Events and Markets for the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

The British Pound is becoming increasingly vulnerable to a hard Brexit outcome with little to no visible progress on future EU/UK trade made between the two sides. After the latest informal talks between the two sides, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier accused the UK of lacking any real willingness to move forward, leaving the EU deadline of October 31 in doubt. The UK for its part refuses to countenance any deal on fisheries and level playing field commitments saying that it is not compatible with the UK’s status as an independent country. The odds of a hard/no-deal Brexit have risen to between 30% and 50% according to various market sources reports and commentary and this leaves Sterling vulnerable over the next 7 weeks. The next round of talks start on September 7th.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

In a recent speech titled ‘The economy and COVID-19: looking Back and Looking Forward’, Bank of England external member of the MPC Michael Saunders noted that unemployment is ‘likely to rise significantly in coming quarters’ and that if the economic recovery stalls, ‘some further monetary loosening may be needed’. While the BoE have consistently said that all monetary policy options are live, including negative rates, further QE is likely with the MPC meeting and monetary policy report publication on November 5 the most likely date. The UK gilt market continues to suggest lower for longer interest rates with the gilt curve negative-yielding all the way out to 6-years.

Next week there is little in the way of UK economic data until Friday 11th when the monthly GDP-3 month average for July is released at 07:00 GMT. This is expected to show a sharp pick-up in UK growth to -7.5% from a prior -20.5% with the year-on-year number falling to -11.2% from -16.8%. Manufacturing and industrial production data for July will also be released.

For all economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

GBP/USD touched a multi-month high of 1.3477 at the start of the week before fading lower to a current level of 1.3200, due in part to a resurgent US dollar. The chart shows that cable has been moving higher in a bullish flag formation, but this is now under threat a cluster of old lows around 1.3050 the next area of support.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (January – September 4, 2020)

GBPUSD Price Chart
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -18% -12% -14%
Weekly 16% -20% -10%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data shows retail traders are net-short GBP/USD, normally a bullish contrarian signal for the pair. However, traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, CAC 40 & Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, CAC 40 & Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-09-05 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Eyes Bank of Canada Rate Decision as Covid-19 Cases Rise
Canadian Dollar Eyes Bank of Canada Rate Decision as Covid-19 Cases Rise
2020-09-05 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar, Treasury Yields Diverge and Drive Trend
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar, Treasury Yields Diverge and Drive Trend
2020-09-04 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed