We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD Top Volatility Candidates With Fed, Election, Trade War
2019-12-07 01:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Meeting in Focus as Tariff Deadline Looms
2019-12-06 20:36:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: British Pound Driving Higher into General Election Week
2019-12-08 07:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD Outlook as UK Election Looms
2019-12-07 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-06 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook May Brighten on Wary Fed, Close UK Vote
2019-12-07 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Fails on Strong NFP- GLD Levels
2019-12-06 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on US Trade Policy Following OPEC Meeting
2019-12-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The latest UK General Election opinion polls continue to show the Conservative Party holding a strong lead over Labour and point to Boris Johnson winning a working majority in Parliament. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/qF04EOUWkI https://t.co/LNl4bXbnpp
  • Recent polls have put Conservatives ahead of Labour and given a boost to $GBP. Get your #Brexit update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/l2n53C0cYY https://t.co/oTWfXkaDDt
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr #FOMOintrading https://t.co/xeromAGqqx
  • Macro data from around the world have long attested to the urgent need for a trade settlement between the US and China. Increasingly the corporate numbers are saying the same. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/Qon7QUO80c https://t.co/rCOG78QQ2M
  • #Gold prices may fall while the US Dollar gains even as economic policies championed by the Trump administration invite inflation. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/4lHhHsby56 $XAUUSD https://t.co/JmZxckVHdS
  • Cable (GBP/USD) remains just off its seven-month high print around 1.3165 as traders start to move to the side lines ahead of next Thursday’s General Election vote. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/CpCh13J9ZH #Brexit https://t.co/PIh6WUqbsK
  • (Weekly Technical Outlook) GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD Outlook as UK Election Looms $GBPUSD $EURGBP $GBPJPY #UKelection2019 - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/12/07/GBPUSD-EURGBP-GBPJPY-GBPCAD-Outlook-as-UK-Election-Looms.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/iuILHYczJ7
  • Why do you require consistency in trading and why does it matter? Find out: https://t.co/WlEFlluGfZ #tradingstyle https://t.co/TkMtJQKatx
  • By issuing debt denominated in $USD, China is making a long-term bet that it will be cheaper to pay back its loans over time in the US Dollar; it believes the value of the US Dollar will fall. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/5GO9UrvO4y https://t.co/xV9urXXf48
  • What are some risk trading management techniques? Find out: https://t.co/RShdlDz9RA #tradingstyle https://t.co/M3ASPIHAep
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: British Pound Driving Higher into General Election Week

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: British Pound Driving Higher into General Election Week

2019-12-08 07:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:
GBPUSD Price Chart

Sterling (GBP) Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • UK Conservative Party hold an 11% lead over Labour, according to one poll of polls.
  • Sterling trades at multi-month highs against a range of currencies.

Q4 Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

British Pound Rally - Underpinned by Current General Election Polls

If the latest Guardian poll of polls is accurate, Boris Johnson will remain as Prime Minister after next Thursday’s votes are tallied and will have a working majority in the UK Parliament, leaving him free to push through Brexit by the end of January 2020. While polling intentions can change in a short-time frame, the current lead looks nearly unassailable, unless the Boris Johnson shoots himself in the foot, something he is quite capable of doing.

Other polls will be released over the next few days and they may show the Conservative lead narrowing, but there will need to be a massive sentiment shift to pluck the keys to No.10 Downing Street out of Johnson’s hands.

Guardian UK General Election Poll of Polls (December 5, 2019)

UK General Election Polls

While it would be easy to give Sterling a bullish forecast, I will rein things back and stay neutral, not because I think Sterling is going to fall, but on the basis that a lot of the expected ‘Brexit-Bounce’ in GBP has already happened and further rallies may be limited. The British Pound has rallied against a wide range of currencies since bottoming out in early-September and expectations are high that, all things being equal, this rally will continue early next week, although at a slower rate of trajectory.

The last Commitment of Traders (CoT) report showed that Sterling short positions had increased, while IG sentiment also showed that retail clients were short of GBP/USD. These shorts may soon become squeezed, if they haven’t been already, as we head towards election day.

US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed – CoT Report

IG Client Sentiment shows that traders are 58% net-short GBP/USD, a bullish contrarian bias. However daily and weekly positional shifts give us a bearish bias.

For a full rundown of all market moving economic data and events see the DailyFX Calendar

On the daily GBPUSD chart, the golden cross – 50-dma trading up through the 200-dma – made on November 11, has worked out well, with the pair rallying towards, but just missing, the May 3, 2019 swing-high at 1.3172. If this level is broken convincingly, then GBPUSD should move back towards 1.3382, before exhaustion starts to set in. This would show a GBPUSD rally of 12% in seven-months. The CCI indicator t the bottom of the chart shows the pair are currently overbought.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (February - December 6, 2019)

Daily GBP/USD Price Chart

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook May Brighten on Wary Fed, Close UK Vote
Gold Price Outlook May Brighten on Wary Fed, Close UK Vote
2019-12-07 20:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish Ahead of FOMC, Retail Sales, CPI
US Dollar Outlook Bullish Ahead of FOMC, Retail Sales, CPI
2019-12-07 13:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on US Trade Policy Following OPEC Meeting
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on US Trade Policy Following OPEC Meeting
2019-12-07 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Faces Global Risks: US-China Trade, UK Vote, Fed
Australian Dollar Faces Global Risks: US-China Trade, UK Vote, Fed
2019-12-07 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.