Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook Under Pressure From Brexit and Parliament

Brexit, a General Election and an EU extension.

UK data calendar light but heavyweight releases and events elsewhere.

Sterling’s Upside is Limited as UK PM Calls for a General Election

UK PM Boris Johnson wants to call a General Election next week to try and break the Brexit deadlock but its seems unlikely that he will get the required numbers in Parliament needed to take the country to the polls. The Labour party continue to prevaricate and have said they will not vote for a GE unless no-deal is taken off the table. The European Union are discussing a further Brexit extension and while January 31, 2020 has been mooted, it seems that France is pushing back against such a long delay and may only agree to a one-month extension. All 27 members of the EU must agree the final date. If PM Johnson fails to get the votes required, Brexit discussions in Parliament may well end up gridlocked until one-side breaks. Against this background, Sterling is unlikely to push higher, and may well drift as recent GBP-bulls throw in the towel.

The UK data and events calendar next week is fairly thin but there are a host of high importance data releases and events elsewhere that will move various Sterling pairs. These events include Australian CPI, BoC rate decision, German unemployment and CPI, US Q3 GDP, FOMC rate decision and non-farm payrolls at the back-end of the week.

GBPUSD is currently at or just below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level with downside protection provided by the 50% Fib level and the 200-day moving average between 1.2670 and 1.2650. Bullish traders may point to the imminent 20-dma/200-dma as a positive signal.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (April – October 25, 2019)

