We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails at Resistance- Reversal?
2019-10-26 04:00:00
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-25 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook Under Pressure From Brexit and Parliament
2019-10-27 04:00:00
Pound Looks Primed for Technical Reversal…If Brexit Headlines Allow
2019-10-26 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-25 16:30:00
Yen Rose After Draghi, Pence, Amazon Earnings. NZD/USD May Reverse
2019-10-24 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision and Forward Guidance
2019-10-26 19:00:00
Gold Prices Must Break Key Chart Barrier to Resume Uptrend
2019-10-25 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower?
2019-10-27 01:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish on OPEC Output, Fed, US-China Trade
2019-10-26 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #DidYouKnow a shooting star formation is a bearish reversal pattern that consists of just one candle. How to trade shooting star candle stick? Find out: https://t.co/lY2wsk0ROg https://t.co/t0KuhXyaYG
  • Can you trade with the joy of missing out (#JOMO)? Find out how you can turn your #FOMOintrading to JOMO here: https://t.co/G5H26NXZQe https://t.co/oiB1ia3MTM
  • (Technical Outlook) Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower? #CrudeOil #Oil #TechnicalAnalysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/10/27/Crude-Oil-Price-Week-Ahead-Technical-Analysis-Hints-Turn-Lower.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/hcubhAwdoj
  • As the #Brexit saga continues, so too does the complexity of the terminology surrounding the UK’s stated mission to leave the EU. Find out what are the key terms you should be aware of here: https://t.co/bTQWkfnj12 https://t.co/aNEoijEkdo
  • Uncertainty about #Brexit will continue to pull the British Pound in all directions and the uncertainty from the EU-UK divorce may pressure the Swedish krona and Norwegian Krone in the week ahead. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/zew13uwntu https://t.co/IKFzkFwSB1
  • The Dow Jones and #Nasdaq 100 tick ever closer to all-time highs, while the #DAX 30 will look to pierce nearby resistance. Elsewhere, the #FTSE 100 will look to reclaim its 200-day moving average. Get your equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/3V4jNxdki5 https://t.co/HmYNiqrBgF
  • RT @stlouisfed: Initial claims for unemployment insurance decrease in the latest reporting week to 212,000, a 2.75% decline from one year a…
  • RT @economics: Bloomberg Economics estimates that weak demand – linked to the impact of the trade war – accounts for 70% of the decline of…
  • The $CAD has bounced to test the bounds of a nearly two-year downtrend against the Japanese Yen. Sellers seem likely to regain the upper hand. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/MCsruyOAx5 https://t.co/USaDqH38i8
  • Apologies for the broken link, here is the correct one to my oil fundamental outlook here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2019/10/26/Crude-Oil-Price-Outlook-Bearish-on-OPEC-Output-Fed-US-China-Trade-.html
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook Under Pressure From Brexit and Parliament

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook Under Pressure From Brexit and Parliament

2019-10-27 04:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

GBPUSD 2-Hour Price Chart

Sterling Price Forecast: Neutral

  • Brexit, a General Election and an EU extension.
  • UK data calendar light but heavyweight releases and events elsewhere.

Brand New Q4 2019 Sterling Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

Sterling’s Upside is Limited as UK PM Calls for a General Election

UK PM Boris Johnson wants to call a General Election next week to try and break the Brexit deadlock but its seems unlikely that he will get the required numbers in Parliament needed to take the country to the polls. The Labour party continue to prevaricate and have said they will not vote for a GE unless no-deal is taken off the table. The European Union are discussing a further Brexit extension and while January 31, 2020 has been mooted, it seems that France is pushing back against such a long delay and may only agree to a one-month extension. All 27 members of the EU must agree the final date. If PM Johnson fails to get the votes required, Brexit discussions in Parliament may well end up gridlocked until one-side breaks. Against this background, Sterling is unlikely to push higher, and may well drift as recent GBP-bulls throw in the towel.

The UK data and events calendar next week is fairly thin but there are a host of high importance data releases and events elsewhere that will move various Sterling pairs. These events include Australian CPI, BoC rate decision, German unemployment and CPI, US Q3 GDP, FOMC rate decision and non-farm payrolls at the back-end of the week.

For a full rundown of all market moving economic data and events please see the DailyFX Calendar

GBPUSD is currently at or just below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level with downside protection provided by the 50% Fib level and the 200-day moving average between 1.2670 and 1.2650. Bullish traders may point to the imminent 20-dma/200-dma as a positive signal.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (April – October 25, 2019)

Daily GBPUSD Price Chart

IG Client Sentiment shows that how traders are positioned in a wide range of assets and markets.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision and Forward Guidance
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision and Forward Guidance
2019-10-26 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish on OPEC Output, Fed, US-China Trade
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish on OPEC Output, Fed, US-China Trade
2019-10-26 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Market Will Be Fed Focused, But Watch Aussie CPI
Australian Dollar Market Will Be Fed Focused, But Watch Aussie CPI
2019-10-26 01:00:00
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-21 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.